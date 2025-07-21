Leah Williamson: England captain returns to training ahead of Euro 2025 semi-final with Italy

Leah Williamson has returned to training following an ankle knock ahead of England's Euro 2025 semi-final with Italy.

The Lionesses captain rolled her ankle during the dramatic penalty shootout win over Sweden in the quarter-finals on Thursday evening, with Williamson limping off before the final period of extra-time.

But Williamson was seen training with her team-mates on Monday ahead of Tuesday's semi-final against Italy, in a major boost to Sarina Wiegman's side.

All 23 England players trained ahead of the semi-final in Geneva.

