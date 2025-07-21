Marcus Rashford transfer: Manchester United forward completes medical at Barcelona ahead of loan move

Marcus Rashford is understood to have completed his Barcelona medical this morning.

The 27-year-old flew into the city on Sunday from the northwest and an official unveiling is expected on Wednesday.

Manchester United and Barcelona have agreed a loan deal for the 2025/26 season with an option to buy him next summer. Sky Sports News understands the option price is around £26m (€30m).

Barcelona are expected to cover all of Rashford's wages during the proposed loan.

The England international has publicly said he would like to play for Barcelona.

The move for Rashford is understood to have been given the green light by head coach Hansi Flick after he spoke with the player.

Rashford's priority has been a move to Barcelona, who stepped up their interest after failing with Nico Williams or Luis Diaz. He will still have two years left on his United deal when this proposed loan move ends.

The academy graduate is one of five players who have been given extra time off to explore potential moves away this summer.

Rashford's career at Old Trafford has appeared to be over since Ruben Amorim claimed he would rather put his 63-year-old goalkeeper coach on the bench than the forward because of what he considers a lack of effort. His No 10 shirt at Old Trafford was handed to new summer signing, Matheus Cunha, earlier this month.

Sheringham: Rashford doesn't deserve Barcelona move

Teddy Sheringham does not believe Manchester United forward Rashford deserves to join Barcelona after what he feels has been a "soul-destroying" episode.

"If you assess where Marcus Rashford is at as a professional footballer, you strive as a youngster to get to the very top and play for clubs like Manchester United, and when you're there, you appreciate it," the ex-United player told Sky Bet. "You don't throw it away and say you want to leave.

"I find the whole episode very soul-destroying, compared to the way I was back in the day and how I strove to get the privilege to play for such a huge football club.

"To hear someone talking the way he is talking, saying he wants out - I didn't like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doing that at Arsenal, I thought it was soul-destroying, and I hope Rashford doesn't get the move that he's hankering for.

"From my perspective, if you go from Manchester United to Barcelona, that's a step up that he hasn't deserved."

