Transfer

Nicolas Jackson transfer: Chelsea set asking price amid interest from Manchester United

Jackson also has potential suitors in Europe and in Saudi Arabia; Chelsea are under no pressure to sell the striker who has eight years remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge; Should Jackson leave, Blues may opt to sign a wide player to replace him

Kaveh Solhekol

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter

Monday 21 July 2025 17:50, UK

Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam provides the latest transfer update on Nicolas Jackson and what the Chelsea striker may cost any interested clubs, including Manchester United.

Chelsea value Nicolas Jackson at between £80m and £100m, with Manchester United among Premier League clubs keeping an eye on him.

The 24-year-old is also subject to interest from clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia; however, Chelsea are under no pressure to sell as he has eight years left on his contract.

If the Senegal international was to leave, the £79m Liverpool are paying for Hugo Ekitike would be used as a benchmark for any potential deal.

It is understood that Chelsea feel that Jackson has a better scoring and goal involvement record over the past two seasons in a higher standard league.

Jackson has 34 goal contributions over the last two Premier League campaigns, while Ekitike has 29 in the last season for Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jackson's Chelsea was plunged into uncertainty after he played a bit-part role in his side's Club World Cup-winning campaign.

Promising starts from new signings, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, who both play in Jackson's position, meant his involvement in the competition wore thin as his side progressed to the final.

Chelsea's latest signing Joao Pedro talks on how he's ready for the step up at Chelsea and prepared to compete for a starting position against the likes of Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson

Any incomings at Chelsea continue to be exit-dependent. Chelsea would ideally like to start the season with three high-quality players who can play in the No 9 role.

With the additions of Delap and Pedro, if Jackson were to leave, they may sign a wide player instead of another No 9 because Pedro Neto can also play through the middle.

Xavi Simons, Alejandro Garnacho, Morgan Rogers and Kenan Yildiz are some of the players Chelsea are currently looking at.

