Emiliano Martinez: Manchester United fail in loan bid for Aston Villa goalkeeper - Paper Talk
Plus: Newcastle are ready to offer Tino Livramento a new deal; Aston Villa are open to improving the contract of Morgan Rogers; Manchester United are braced to take big financial hits on Ruben Amorim's £300 million "bomb squad"
Tuesday 22 July 2025 08:07, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United have failed in a shock attempt to sign Emi Martinez on loan as they look to solve their goalkeeper conundrum.
Manchester United are understood to be upset with Brentford for dragging out the talks by raising their demand to £77m, and putting pressure on Bryan Mbeumo to lower his wages to get the United deal done or agree to join Spurs instead.
Liverpool youngster James McConnell is close to signing a new long-term deal at the club and going out on loan for the season.
Aston Villa are open to improving the contract of Morgan Rogers in the coming months following his outstanding displays last season.
THE SUN
Manchester United have received a boost in the chase for Nicolas Jackson after he snubbed Napoli and AC Milan- but they will have to pay Chelsea £80m for the striker.
Wrexham are fighting Derby for forward Josh Windass, 31, after he left Sheffield Wednesday.
Sheffield United are tracking Icelandic striker Daniel Gudjohnsen, son of Eidur, in case they come into money.
Rob Holding is on the radar of MLS clubs as his Crystal Palace future is in doubt.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Manchester United are braced to take big financial hits on Ruben Amorim's £300 million "bomb squad" as the club throw their support behind the manager.
Tottenham Hotspur retain an interest in Marc Guehi, although it is not certain the club will make another bid for the Crystal Palace defender.
THE GUARDIAN
Nottingham Forest are weighing up whether to make an offer for James McAtee, who Manchester City value at £35m.
THE TIMES
Newcastle are ready to offer Tino Livramento a new deal in wake of having to fend off interest in Alexander Isak.
Manchester City are in talks to re-sign James Trafford from Burnley with Ederson's future unclear.
DAILY RECORD
Royal Antwerp winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha's representative insists that while the Belgian is not against the idea of a move to Celtic - but talks have yet to take place.
Barry Ferguson has spoken for the first time since leaving Rangers - and says he wouldn't change a thing about his time in the dugout.
SCOTTISH SUN
Celtic have been handed a boost in their potential pursuit of a Le Havre defender Etienne Youte with his club open to a lower fee.