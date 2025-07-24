UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has attended just one Euro 2025 game

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has been to only one Women's Euro 2025 game this summer.

Ceferin and UEFA say they are committed to developing women's football, but so far, he has attended just one out of 30 matches. He is expected to be at the final between England and Spain on Sunday.

Ceferin was in Thun for Finland's 1-0 win over Iceland on the opening day of the showpiece event.

But since then, he has not returned for any other games during the whole tournament.

UEFA have confirmed to Sky Sports News that he has been on holiday instead, but he will return to Switzerland for the final in Basel on Sunday.

A spokesperson told us: "From the outset, it was planned that the UEFA President would attend only the opening and final matches of the UEFA Women's EURO, reflecting these matches' ceremonial and strategic importance.

"Although he was involved behind the scenes during the tournament, his schedule - which included a brief holiday - allowed for a focused presence at key moments rather than throughout the entire competition."

Ceferin did not attend any of the Club World Cup games in the USA this summer, despite there being 12 UEFA clubs involved.

UEFA cited Ceferin's focus on the Women's Euros as being the reason for his no-show in America.

Ceferin regularly attended matches during the men's Euro 2024 last year in Germany.

He was criticised for using a private jet to get around to games.

Last year, UEFA launched its "Unstoppable" programme - a six-year strategy women's focused on boosting women's football in Europe.

The core mission is to make football the most played team sport for women and girls in every European country and to "nurture the next generation of players, coaches, referees, volunteers, and fans".