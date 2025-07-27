Luis Diaz transfer news: Bayern Munich in advanced talks with Liverpool for winger after improved bid of £65.4m

Bayern Munich are in advanced talks with Liverpool over a deal for Luis Diaz.

Liverpool rejected Bayern's initial advances and an offer believed to be in the region of £58.5m (€67m) but the German champions have since returned with a second offer of £65.4m (€75m) including add-ons.

Final details are being discussed now over the total package.

Diaz remains with the Liverpool squad in Tokyo currently, ahead of the friendly against Yokohama Marinos on July 30.

Throughout the summer, Liverpool have been unwilling to sell a key first-team player but Diaz has made it clear he wants to leave and join Bayern. Liverpool were then left with little option but to discuss a potential deal.

Diaz joined Liverpool in January 2022 for a guaranteed £37.5m (€42.9m) payment, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract.

He currently has two years left on his deal, and, at 28 years old, this represents good business from Liverpool's hierarchy.

Slot: Diaz was left out vs AC Milan due to uncertain future

On Saturday, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Diaz was left out of the squad to face AC Milan due to speculation surrounding his future, but Darwin Nunez missed out due to injury.

"One of the positions that we didn't have was a No 9," Slot told LFC TV after the 4-2 defeat.

"We had one, Hugo [Ekitike], but he wasn't ready to play yet. Darwin was injured. Lucho [Luis Diaz] couldn't play as well."

Slot reiterated this with further comments, adding: "In Lucho's situation it was, yeah [the reason why he was left out].

"There's a lot of rumours around him lately and I cannot go into that. He's training well with us but we have decided, for now, not to play him yet.

"I'm used to talking to most of my players on a regular basis. Like I said, Lucho is training really well and we've decided that he's not playing at the moment in the games. I cannot comment much more about that."

Could Diaz's sale fund a move for Isak?

Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam:

The fact that Liverpool made an approach suggests they were willing to pay a fee at least in the region of what Newcastle are looking for, which is around £150m.

But can they afford it?

In terms of player sales, Liverpool have generated more than £60m already.

The four players they've moved on this summer have either been academy players, who represent pure profit under PSR, or have been sold on for big profits.

Then, if you add in the likes of Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott, those three players alone could raise another £150m. That would also create space in the forward line, potentially.

When you take that into account, their net spend potentially starts looking quite healthy, on top of being a really well-run club.

