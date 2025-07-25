Luis Diaz transfer news: Bayern Munich back in touch with Liverpool over potential transfer for winger

Bayern Munich are back in contact with Liverpool over a deal for Luis Diaz.

The German champions had a bid worth £58.5m rejected earlier this month but are not giving up on their pursuit of the winger.

Despite Liverpool's response being that Diaz is not for sale, it is understood Bayern's communication with the Premier League club has been persistent.

At this stage the two clubs are just in dialogue and there has been no formal offer from Bayern.

Liverpool position on Diaz future unchanged

Liverpool's position on Diaz remains that he is an important player not just for the coming season but for the remainder of his contract, which has two years left to run.

The Anfield club are understood to have made that clear to all interested clubs, which has also included Barcelona this summer.

Liverpool's internal accounting of assets values Diaz at more than £86m (€100m+) and the club have not set a sale price because they do not want to.

Diaz has had interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia too - a market that also recently appeared to value Bruno Fernandes, who is two years older, at around £86.8m (€100m).

The Colombia international is understood to have been open to moving away from Anfield in the last two summer transfer windows but remained an important first-team player last season, scoring 13 goals in 36 Premier League appearances as Liverpool won the title.

Carra divided on Diaz future

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher speaking at the start of May:

"It's an interesting one, where I think you could flip a coin with some people saying they'd love him to sign a new contract and some say it might be the time where you get good money for him because he's at a good age.

"I think Luis Diaz has been one of the best left wingers in the Premier League this season. I don't think he's quite Sadio Mane, so I think Liverpool supporters are actually still thinking, 'we haven't quite replaced Mane', but how many of them is there about?

"If I'm being honest, for the majority of this season up until Christmas, I was thinking you sell Diaz in the summer.

"The way he's played and the way Liverpool's front line might change, and with the fact that he can play through the middle in the manager's eyes, he's now going to stay and I think it might be other players who move on in the front line rather than Diaz."

