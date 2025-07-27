Yoane Wissa transfer: Brentford forward remains hopeful of move to Newcastle
Yoane Wissa is understood to be furious with Brentford's reluctance to sell and believes he was given assurances he would be allowed to leave this summer; As it stands, he does not intend to train or play for Brentford again
Monday 28 July 2025 07:43, UK
Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is hoping Newcastle have not given up on signing him.
It's understood Newcastle still want to do a deal but are looking at other options as Brentford insist Wissa is not for sale - especially after losing Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard and head coach Thomas Frank.
The 28-year-old is understood to be furious and believes he was given assurances he would be allowed to leave this summer after Ivan Toney's departure last summer.
One source has told Sky Sports News he was not given any such assurances.
Brentford turned down offers from Nottingham Forest in January. In this window, they have turned down a fresh approach from the Midlands club while also rejecting an offer from Newcastle worth around £25m.
As it stands, he does not intend to train or play for Brentford again.
Brentford head coach Keith Andrews expects Wissa to return to the group this week after he returned home early from the club's pre-season training camp in Portugal to discuss his future.
Wissa has a year left on his contract, with the club holding an option for a further year.
He wants to join Newcastle and feels, at this stage of his career, he will not get another chance to play Champions League football.
'Simple' - Andrews suggests Wissa will return to training
Speaking on Saturday, Andrews suggested Wissa will return to training with the squad next week amid ongoing speculation surrounding his future.
"He has gone back to London. It was his decision, obviously because of speculation," Andrews told the official Brentford media team after his first game in charge of the Bees against Gil Vicente ended in a 1-1 draw.
"There are clubs interested and he felt it was the right thing to go back to London.
"It's simple, really. He folds back into the group next week when we come back to training."
