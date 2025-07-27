England Women win Euro 2025: Sarina Wiegman had doubters during 'chaotic' tournament but 'team mentality' wins through

Football is staying home. Alert Netflix. England Women are champions again.

The Lionesses were ahead for a total of four minutes and 52 seconds across three knockout games at Euro 2025. The fact they have retained their title defies logic and explanation, it almost defies belief. This is not normal.

A tournament full of stumbles and setbacks has ended in another trophy lift, as if no other outcome was ever going to be possible.

England's unlikely passage to silverware - the first of any of this nation's senior teams to win a major tournament on foreign soil - could scarcely have been more elaborate. A great sense of imagination was needed after matchday one, losing to France in a performance littered with indifference. Many wrote England off entirely.

As it turns out, it was the perfect tonic. Belief inside camp never wavered but doubts were cast from outsiders, myself included, and from that skepticism grew an unshakeable resilience. England needed that hitch. They needed a unifying experience (more than one, in fact) to spark a refusal to be beaten again.

"From the first game it was chaos, it has been the most chaotic tournament," Sarina Wiegman, who is famously ultra controlled, said at the final whistle. "Losing your first game and becoming European champions is incredible," she added. "A team really describes who we are."

Image: Alessia Russo scored England's equaliser from Chloe Kelly's cross

The triumph marks another night of firsts. England become the first side to win a single-legged Euros final having been behind at half-time. They are the first champions to have lost their opening match. They are the first team to go to extra time in the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the same edition.

This team will never be underestimated again.

Chloe Kelly's historic winning penalty was the fastest goal of the entire tournament at a speed of 110km/h and, really, her class and poise was the best thing about England in Switzerland. A player who, at the beginning of the year, could not even make Wiegman's squad, was a saviour time and again.

Quarter-final: England are 2-0 down against Sweden, Kelly kickstarts the comeback with a pair of assists to force extra time. England win on penalties.

Semi-final: England are frustratingly level with Italy. Kelly scores a 119th-minute winner.

Final: England are a penalty away from becoming European champions. Kelly scores it.

"This team is made of magic," the forward told ITV, bouncing with unbridled joy. "I was cool, I was composed, and I knew I was going to hit the back of the net."

Image: Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty

In fact the whole nation knew. Because if anyone was going to complete these championships it was going to be Kelly, the ultimate embodiment of centre stage and impact.

And of course we must also thank Germany, for laying the groundwork for such a considered tactical plan. For proving defiance can take you far. The Germans were out-passed and out-possessed in the same way England were at the semi-final stage but valuable lessons were gleaned. It was ideal homework.

England were always going to have to dig in to win the battle and prevent Spain from reaching their peak. Lucy Bronze made the most defensive actions (19) of any player on the pitch, despite revealing to the BBC afterwards she had played the entire tournament with a broken tibia. Leah Williamson was second (18).

Faultless Hannah Hampton made the most ball recoveries. Bronze and Lauren Hemp the joint-most interceptions. Kelly had the best tackle success rate (100 per cent). Williamson and Jess Carter made the joint-most blocks.

All over the pitch England were intransigent, holding their nerve and waiting for the right moment. Plenty of similarities can be drawn from Spain's semi-final success as they racked up the pass count and xG value in typical fashion - but one crucial difference. Germany created three big chances in their meeting with Spain but took none.

England generated two in Basel and converted one, Alessia Russo heading Kelly's cross expertly beyond Cata Coll.

It took guts and heart to beat the world's best, but also skill and diligence. Having played 120 minutes for a third match in succession meant the struggle was real, and yet no amount of pain was too much to ask. Nothing in vain.

Image: Sarina Wiegman has won three successive Euros titles

Beth Mead and Williamson missed their penalties in the shoot-out but it did not matter. It gave Hampton her time to shine, producing two fine saves.

Who were we to ever question Wiegman's decisions - her starting selections or timing of substitutes? Every move conspired to produce the perfect outcome. England's collective fight won out - a spirit unshaken. Deserved champions again.