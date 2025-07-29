Alexander Isak transfer: Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits Liverpool-linked striker's future is out of his control

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted that Alexander Isak's future may be out of his hands amid intense links to Liverpool.

Sky Sports News understands Alexander Isak has informed Newcastle he wants to explore his options this transfer window.

Liverpool are also understood to have made an informal approach for Isak before signing Hugo Ekitike and remain huge admirers of the 25-year-old striker.

Last week, Howe confirmed that the Sweden international will not be playing a part in Newcastle's pre-season tour after he informed the club he will be exploring his options.

Isak was sent home by Howe ahead of the 4-0 pre-season defeat to Celtic last week due to being affected by transfer speculation following an approach from Liverpool.

The striker then wasn't part of the travelling party to East Asia, with Newcastle saying he was left at home due to a minor thigh issue and a long-haul flight wouldn't have helped his recovery.

Quizzed about Isak's future on Tuesday in Seoul, South Korea, Howe said:

"He is still our player. He's contracted to us. We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that's not in my full control.

"We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year."

Isak has three years left to run on his current deal, so Newcastle are said to be in a strong bargaining position and value the player at £150m.

Sky Sports News' Keith Downie:

Isak is frustrated that he was denied the opportunity last week when Liverpool made an informal approach. Ekitike, who was essentially meant to be his replacement at Newcastle, moved to Liverpool instead. From the outside looking in, that was another door closing for Isak.

Eddie Howe said something that stuck out to me in his post-match press conference on Saturday after the friendly against Celtic. He said: "I am really aware it's a short career for a footballer." That to me is something that's likely been communicated to him by Isak or his representatives.

I think Isak feels, having been at Newcastle for three years, scoring 62 goals and helping them win the Carabao Cup last year, he has done what he set out to achieve.

Isak's development has been almost faster than the club's. I'm not saying he's outgrown Newcastle, but he's in a position where he is one of the best strikers in Europe playing for a team that doesn't really have the opportunity to win the Premier League, you would suggest.

He is ambitious, wants to win trophies and feels he should be earning £250,000 to £300,000 per week. He's not earning that at Newcastle, and he knows the other top strikers in the Premier League are earning that money. I think he doesn't want to be denied the possibility of that earning potential.

