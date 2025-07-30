Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho sets his sights on joining Chelsea with Nicolas Jackson possibly heading to Old Trafford - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE MIRROR

Man Utd's Alejandro Garnacho has set his sights on joining Chelsea but his desire to join Enzo Maresca's side is not dependent on Nicolas Jackson moving in the other direction

THE INDEPENDENT

Club executives and senior football figures believe that the Manchester City financial case could go on until at least October before the initial outcome, as the controversy threatens to complicate another Premier League season.

Aston Villa are also understood to have increased their offer for Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz.

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal have been informed that they would have to pay more than half of Eberechi Eze's release clause up front to sign the England forward, with Crystal Palace determined not to allow him to leave for less than a fee that could reach up to £67.5m including bonuses.

DAILY MAIL

Conor Coady is a target for ambitious Wrexham as they try to build a squad capable of reaching the Premier League in the next two years.

Aston Villa have made an enquiry for Porto forward Samu Aghehowa.

THE SUN

Manchester United and Newcastle United are set to be locked in another transfer battle to land Nick Woltemade as their next striker.

THE ATHLETIC

Jules Kounde has said he has agreed to renew his Barcelona contract through to 2030.

