Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho sets his sights on joining Chelsea with Nicolas Jackson possibly heading to Old Trafford - Paper Talk
Plus: Aston Villa have increased their offer for Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz; Manchester United and Newcastle United are set to battle it out for a striker, who is not RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko; Conor Coady is a shock target for Championship side Wrexham
Wednesday 30 July 2025 22:19, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
THE MIRROR
Man Utd's Alejandro Garnacho has set his sights on joining Chelsea but his desire to join Enzo Maresca's side is not dependent on Nicolas Jackson moving in the other direction
THE INDEPENDENT
Club executives and senior football figures believe that the Manchester City financial case could go on until at least October before the initial outcome, as the controversy threatens to complicate another Premier League season.
Aston Villa are also understood to have increased their offer for Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz.
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
- Download the Sky Sports app
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
THE GUARDIAN
Arsenal have been informed that they would have to pay more than half of Eberechi Eze's release clause up front to sign the England forward, with Crystal Palace determined not to allow him to leave for less than a fee that could reach up to £67.5m including bonuses.
DAILY MAIL
Conor Coady is a target for ambitious Wrexham as they try to build a squad capable of reaching the Premier League in the next two years.
Aston Villa have made an enquiry for Porto forward Samu Aghehowa.
THE SUN
Manchester United and Newcastle United are set to be locked in another transfer battle to land Nick Woltemade as their next striker.
THE ATHLETIC
Jules Kounde has said he has agreed to renew his Barcelona contract through to 2030.
Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.