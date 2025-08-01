WSL players who shone at Euro 2025: Chloe Kelly, Hannah Hampton, Mariona Caldentey and more as season returns live on Sky Sports

The WSL returns next month, with Sky Sports showing nearly 90 per cent of all matches in the 2025/26 season. It will be the best place to see the Euro 2025 stars who lit up the tournament in Switzerland...

Chloe Kelly - Arsenal and England

England's hero - again. Along with Michelle Agyemang, Chloe Kelly was one of the Lionesses' super subs, epitomised when she had a hand in both Lionesses equalisers against Sweden in the quarter-finals within mere minutes of coming on.

Kelly almost quit football six months ago, unhappy at Manchester City. Her loan move to Arsenal revitalised her career and every time she has stepped onto a football pitch since, it has been electric. She now has a Champions League and another Euros winners medal to show for it.

The winger is now permanently back with the Gunners and will be aiming for a WSL title to add to her burgeoning collection.

Hannah Hampton - Chelsea and England

Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was a serial winner before she made her tournament debut this summer. She came into the Euros off the back of a domestic treble under Sonia Bompastor, and was part of England's Euro 2022-winning squad.

But it is arguably in the last 18 months where Hampton has truly established herself as a world-class No 1, culminating in her superb performance throughout Euro 2025.

Not only were her saves vital in the games and two penalty shoot-outs, there were hardly any errors from Hampton as she was consistently calm and confident. Still only 24, there's no doubt she will continue to excel at both club and international level for years to come.

Opening weekend fixtures in full with five games live on Sky Friday September 5



Chelsea vs Man City - kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports



Saturday September 6



Arsenal vs London City Lionesses - kick-off 1.30pm



Sunday September 7



Brighton vs Aston Villa - kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports



Liverpool vs Everton - kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports



Man Utd vs Leicester - kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports



Tottenham vs West Ham - kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports

Mariona Caldentey - Arsenal and Spain

Mariona Caldentey was one of Arsenal's standout players last season, bringing the touch of class the Gunners needed to propel them further forward.

She continued to show her talent as Spain reached the final, scoring the opening goal against England. It was her second of the tournament, adding another two assists to her tally too.

It was anheart-breaking end to the tournament for Caldentey, who had a penalty saved in the shoot-out by Hampton. But her contribution to Spain's run to the final was vital, and will surely be so again for Arsenal next season.

Image: Mariona Caldentey gave Spain the lead against England in the final

Stina Blacktenius - Arsenal and Sweden

Another Arsenal forward, another player of match-influencing quality. Mere weeks after her goal won Arsenal the Champions League, Blackstenius showed again why she is one of the best No 9s in the world.

Image: Stina Blackstenius (left) scored the winning goal for Arsenal against Barcelona in the Champions League final

She scored in three successive games against Poland, Germany and in the quarter-final against Sweden. Her positioning and movement was vital for a team who relied on crosses for their goals to great effect.

Blackstenius competes with Alessia Russo for the starting spot at Arsenal, and has a habit of saving the Gunners with goals off the bench. With both players arguably in their prime, their contributions will continue to intrigue.

Sjoeke Nusken - Chelsea and Germany

Image: Sjoeke Nuesken scored twice for Germany at Euro 2025

it was a tough-tackling, no nonsense performance from Sjoeke Nusken in Germany's midfield. She twice helped drag her country level - doing so against Denmark and France - in games they went on to win.

She was the go-to penalty taker for Germany too, scoring in the quarter-final shoot-out victory. It was redemption for an earlier missed spot kick, with Nusken showing the 'mentality monster' mantra that has helped her be so successful with Chelsea.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd - Chelsea and Sweden

Sweden were devastating with their wing play, with Johanna Rytting Kaneryd starting in each game. She registered two assists, and ranked in the top five of the tournament for chances created, as well as take-ons attempted and completed.

Ahead of the tournament, Rytting Kaneryd signed a new two-year deal with Chelsea, and has registered similarly impressive numbers at club level. She remains vital to the success for club and country, with a Champions League title surely next in her sights for the Blues.

Image: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd helped Sweden to the Euro 2025 quarter-finals

Leah Williamson - Arsenal and England

For the second European Championship in a row, Williamson lifted the trophy as the victorious England captain. She followed up an impressive campaign for Arsenal with a similarly solid showing in Switzerland.

She topped the tournament ranks for possessions won in the defensive third, and in the top three for long passes attempted and completed. While England's midfield was not at its most effective, the link was needed with balls over the top - Williamson provided that.

She also had to deal with two different centre back partners, and needed to draw on all of her leadership qualities to steer England through a number of difficult moments.

Lia Walti - Arsenal and Switzerland

Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland were one of the surprise packages of the tournament. With home support behind them, they reached the quarter-finals at a European Championship for the first time. It followed their round-of-16 appearance at the 2023 World Cup.

Arsenal's Lia Walti leading her side to success at a home tournament is one of the defining images - something her club teammate Williamson knows all about.

She registered in the top ten of the tournament for tackles and possessions won in the middle and defensive thirds. Despite her forward-facing role this summer, she continues to be Arsenal's quiet midfield stalwart, arguably underappreciated by the wider WSL.

Lucy Bronze - Chelsea and England

A warrior of a player if ever there was one. Not only did Lucy Bronze play the entire tournament with a fractured tibia - the strapping up of her own thigh in the semi-final was the epitome of her steel and her leadership and experience was invaluable to England.

Image: Lucy Bronze could well start for Chelsea in their first game of the season with Man City, live on Sky Sports

In the quarter-final against Sweden, she scored the first of a two-goal comeback, and the winning penalty in the shoot-out. She was in tears when she was replaced before the final 15 minutes of extra time, unable to help the Lionesses over the line on the pitch.

Bronze gives her all whenever she steps onto the pitch, and was also key in Chelsea's treble successful. Next, the five-time Champions League winner will be hoping to guide the Blues to that elusive European title.

Kosovare Asllani - London City Lionesses and Sweden

Image: Sweden's Kosovare Asllani celebrates after scoring her side's second goal against Poland in the Euro 2025 Group C match

Kosovare Asllani is a leader personified. She captained the London City Lionesses to their first promotion to the WSL, before leading Sweden into another international tournament.

She excelled going forward too. She scored twice - including inside two minutes against England - and assisted three more goals. Asllani led by example and will be a welcome addition to the WSL next season.

Michelle Agyemang - Arsenal and England

Image: Michelle Agyemang and England celebrate after levelling up the quarter-final with Sweden

England's new superstar. Coming off the bench to score two late equalisers in pressurised circumstances is brilliant for any player, let alone a 19-year-old at her first major tournament with just a handful of caps to her name.

Such was her impact, Agyemang was named as the Young Player of the Tournament, and all eyes will be on her when the WSL season begins.

She spent last season on loan at Brighton and Arsenal may opt to send her back out on loan again. But there is also merit in learning from Alessia Russo and Blackstenius for the Gunners. Either way, Agyemang has a bright future ahead of her.

Alessia Russo - Arsenal and England

Another Arsenal player who has excelled under Renee Slegers' tutelage, Russo was England's quiet workhorse up front. She scored two goals - including the important equaliser against Spain - but it was her work rate elsewhere that helped her team.

Making the important runs, dragging defenders out of possession, holding the ball up, defending when needed - all traits that make her a vital part of any team. Russo may not have taken the headlines this time, but she contributed no less to England's success.

Hannah Cain - Leicester and Wales

Wales have two major tournament goals to their name now - and one was scored by Leicester's Hannah Cain. She also scored against the Republic of Ireland in the second leg of their Euros play-off final to help send the Dragons to Switzerland.

It was a rocketed effort past Hampton too that, despite the heavy defeat, was celebrated emphatically by the large Wales contingent who made the trip. A moment to remember for Cain and her country.

Image: Hannah Cain celebrates her goal for Wales against England

Victoria Pelova - Arsenal and the Netherlands

Despite a poor overall showing from the Netherlands, Pelova was one of the bright stars. After a long time out with an ACL injury, she netted against Wales and France to announce her return on the international stage.

Of the five goals the Dutch scored in Switzerland, Pelova netted two. She looked almost back to her pre-injury self, and will be hoping to bring the same for to Arsenal next season.

Image: Victoria Pelova scored twice for the Netherlands, having recently returned from an ACL injury

