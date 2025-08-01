Conor Coady transfer news: Wrexham confirm signing of defender and close in on deal to sign Sheffield United striker Kieffer Moore

Wrexham have confirmed the signing of Conor Coady from Leicester as they close in on a deal for Sheffield United striker Kieffer Moore.

Coady has signed a two-year deal at the club with an option to extend his stay by a further year.

Sky Sports News understands negotiations for Coady accelerated on Thursday following a £2m bid and talks progressed well.

Coady was impressed by Wrexham's facilities and chose to join them despite interest from Rangers, who made an approach for the player in June.

Coady had one year remaining on his current Leicester contract.

Meanwhile, Wrexham and Sheffield United have also agreed a fee in the region of £2m to sign Moore.

The Wales international is a prolific Championship striker with 60 goals in 203 appearances, including play-off matches.

Image: Sheffield United's Kieffer Moore is close to joining Wrexham

Wrexham, co-owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, are back in the second tier for the first time since 1982 and have already made six permanent signings as they continue their push from non-league to the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After the Sky Bet Championship fixtures were announced, Jobi McAnuff and Curtis Davies discuss whether Wrexham can make it four consecutive promotions

Josh Windass, Danny Ward, George Thomason, Liberato Cacace, Ryan Hardie and Lewis O'Brien are the confirmed signings so far, while the club also held talks with Christian Eriksen.

The Welsh side held talks with Denmark international Eriksen, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United this summer.

The 33-year-old is said to still prefer a move to a top-flight club, but has been impressed by the pitch and ambition made by Wrexham.

Eriksen made 23 Premier League appearances last season for United, scoring one goal and recording two assists.

Image: Christian Eriksen is a free agent after leaving Manchester United

The opening weekend Championship games - with every game live on Sky Sports

Friday August 8

Birmingham vs Ipswich, kick-off 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Saturday August 9

Southampton vs Wrexham, kick-off 12:30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Charlton vs Watford, kick-off 12:30pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Coventry vs Hull, kick-off 12:30pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Middlesbrough vs Swansea, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Norwich vs Millwall, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Oxford vs Portsmouth, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

QPR vs Preston, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Stoke vs Derby, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

West Brom vs Blackburn, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Sheffield United vs Bristol City, kick-off 5:30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Sunday August 10

Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday, kick-off 4.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+