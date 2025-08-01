Liverpool will bid again for Alexander Isak when Newcastle secure replacement - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool will return with a British record bid for Alexander Isak - when Newcastle secure a replacement.

Michail Antonio will leave West Ham after no fresh terms were agreed.

Man Utd's new stadium plans have stalled with Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'refusing to pay asking price' for piece of land crucial to the project.

THE SUN

Reports say Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are considering a bid for Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes.

Bayern Munich legend and president Uli Hoeness has been rushed to hospital after falling ill.

Sir Keir Starmer has hinted England's Lionesses will be rewarded for their Euros win with honours.

Former Everton centre-back Yerry Mina is targeting a Premier League return.

THE TIMES

Tottenham are renewing interest in PSG's Randal Kolo Muani.

THE INDEPENDENT

Burnley are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

THE ATHLETIC

Bryan Mbeumo will make his Man Utd debut against Everton.

Daniel Farke is concerned Jayden Bogle's injury could impact the start of Leeds' season.

Heung-min Son is in talks with LAFC.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Torino are the latest European club linked with a move for Motherwell's Lennon Miller.

DAILY RECORD

Russell Martin was filmed in conversation with the club's chief executive and sporting director after he went nuclear on his players.

Talk of Odsonne Edouard returning to Celtic is over, with the Crystal Palace forward heading to Girona.

