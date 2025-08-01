Liverpool will bid again for Alexander Isak when Newcastle secure replacement - Paper Talk
Plus: Man Utd stadium plans stall; Al Nassr prepare Bruno Fernandes bid; Yerry Mina wants Premier League return; Heung-min Son could be heading to the MLS and more...
Saturday 2 August 2025 23:08, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Liverpool will return with a British record bid for Alexander Isak - when Newcastle secure a replacement.
Michail Antonio will leave West Ham after no fresh terms were agreed.
Man Utd's new stadium plans have stalled with Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'refusing to pay asking price' for piece of land crucial to the project.
THE SUN
Reports say Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are considering a bid for Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes.
Bayern Munich legend and president Uli Hoeness has been rushed to hospital after falling ill.
Sir Keir Starmer has hinted England's Lionesses will be rewarded for their Euros win with honours.
Former Everton centre-back Yerry Mina is targeting a Premier League return.
THE TIMES
Tottenham are renewing interest in PSG's Randal Kolo Muani.
THE INDEPENDENT
Burnley are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja.
THE ATHLETIC
Bryan Mbeumo will make his Man Utd debut against Everton.
Daniel Farke is concerned Jayden Bogle's injury could impact the start of Leeds' season.
Heung-min Son is in talks with LAFC.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
Torino are the latest European club linked with a move for Motherwell's Lennon Miller.
DAILY RECORD
Russell Martin was filmed in conversation with the club's chief executive and sporting director after he went nuclear on his players.
Talk of Odsonne Edouard returning to Celtic is over, with the Crystal Palace forward heading to Girona.
