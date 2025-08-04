Alexander Isak transfer news: Newcastle striker back at training ground after Liverpool bid of over £100m rejected

Alexander Isak has reported to Newcastle's training ground after his personal training camp in Spain - days after a bid from Liverpool of over £100m was rejected by the Magpies.

The striker was back at Newcastle's facility on Monday morning after arriving back in the UK from Spain on Saturday afternoon.

Isak had been training at his former club Real Sociedad's headquarters on his own, after refusing to join Newcastle's pre-season tour of Asia.

He reported a thigh injury and travelled to San Sebastian to recover with his own staff.

Sky Sports News understands Liverpool's opening offer for Isak on Friday was £110m plus add-ons. However, the total offer did not reach £120m.

Newcastle do not want to sell, and value Isak at £150m. On Saturday morning, Newcastle made a £70m offer to RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko as they attempt to line up a replacement for Isak, should he leave.

Marcel Schafer, RB Leipzig's managing director for sport, confirmed on Saturday that clubs have made approaches for Sesko, who is also wanted by Manchester United.

"We won't go into detail on that but when I say that several clubs have shown strong interest and have made approaches, it's obvious what has happened," said Schafer.

The rest of the Newcastle squad are due back from their pre-season tour of Asia on Monday.

Howe unsure on Isak future

Head coach Eddie Howe confirmed the club have turned down a bid from Liverpool for Isak, but is unsure on what will happen next.

"I am very much removed from anything that's happening back home," Howe said in a press conference ahead of Newcastle's match against Tottenham Hotspur in South Korea on Sunday.

"I was made aware that there was a bid [on Friday] - that bid was turned down all before I even heard about it. There's people back in England dealing with the situation.

"I really don't know what's going to happen next, but from our perspective we still support Alex in every way, and my wish is still that we see him in a Newcastle shirt again."

Howe revealed that he only found out about Isak training in Spain through the media and not from the player himself.

"I know where he is now - through the media," said Howe. "So I think from that perspective, it is difficult to go into any type of detail."

The 25-year-old has informed Newcastle that he wants to explore his options in this transfer window after Liverpool previously made an informal approach for him.

Liverpool play at Newcastle in the Premier League - live on Sky Sports - on August 25 on Monday Night Football.

Analysis: Why Isak is in demand

Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith:

Alexander Isak scored 23 goals in the Premier League last season - second only to Mohamed Salah.

The Sweden international also outperformed his expected goals (20.42), underlining his elite-level finishing and composure in front of goal.

Image: Alexander Isak's Premier League stats and ranks last season

The 25-year-old consistently finds space around the penalty spot, where he converts a high proportion of his shots. But he's far more than a poacher: six of his 36 efforts from outside the box found the net - demonstrating his range and technique.

Image: Alexander Isak creates scoring opportunities from close range

The chart below benchmarks Isak's per-90 stats against other strikers in Europe's top five leagues. He excels across a wide spectrum - from goalscoring and dribbling, to opposition-box entries and link-up play.

Newcastle have made a formal bid to RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko.

Sky Sports News understands the offer is €75m (£65.5m) plus €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons - which matches Leipzig's valuation.

Newcastle have presented their vision to the Slovenian striker and want the deal to happen.

Image: Newcastle have bid for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko

Sesko is considering his options with Manchester United also at the table. The player is open to both projects and remains a top target for Manchester United.

It was thought Man Utd would have to make sales in order to bring in a striker. Whilst the priority is to offload players, it's understood Man Utd can buy before selling - provided there are sales before the window closes.

It's understood RB Leipzig are interested in Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund and have explored the conditions of a loan.

Howe: Newcastle only looking for the best

Howe added that Newcastle are only "looking for the best" in terms of transfer targets amid a challenging window for the club.

Not only have the Magpies been hit with Isak's desire to leave, but they have also missed out on a number of transfer targets to rivals, including Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and James Trafford.

Newcastle have also hit a roadblock in their pursuit of Yoane Wissa, although the Brentford striker was not part of their squad to face QPR in a friendly on Saturday as he continues to push for a move.

With Callum Wilson having departed earlier this summer, Will Osula is the only recognised first-team striker on their pre-season tour of Asia.

"We're looking for the best players that we can get," said Howe. "Whatever our target position is, we're looking for the best so I see all situations open and available to us.

"I feel that's the only way that we're going to get to where we want to go, which is to maximise, and it's quality over quantity. It always has been. That's always been the way that we try to work and the way that we try to recruit, and I think we've done it pretty well to this point.

"It's been a challenging summer, because we've missed out on various targets for loads of different reasons, but we're still very competitive, and we're still in there trying to bring very good players to the club - and that won't change til the window shuts."

