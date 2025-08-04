Liverpool vs Athletic Club: Rio Ngumoha stars, Hugo Ekitike assists as Arne Slot's Reds win pre-season friendly double-header

Teenage star Rio Nguhoma continued to impress and Hugo Ekitike registered his first assist as Liverpool secured 4-1 and 3-2 wins in back-to-back friendlies against Athletic Club at Anfield.

The two games marked the first fixtures at home since the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, with the duo honoured in the 20th minute of both games as play was paused and supporters rose to sing his name.

Image: Supporters in Anfield rose to their feet in the 20th minute to honour Diogo Jota in the first home game since his passing

Nguhoma kickstarted the evening with his second goal of pre-season when he curled home the opener in the second minute, before then teeing up Darwin Nunez to double the lead three minutes later.

His teammate Ben Doak, another youngster impressing in the first team, rightfully described the 16-year-old as "ridiculous" during his post-match interview, having also played a major role in the win after seeing goalkeeper Alex Padilla bundle his cross into the net before half-time.

Liverpool's game one starting XI Liverpool: Woodman; Stephenson, Tsimikas, Robertson, Nyoni; Mac Allister, Jones, Elliot; Nunez, Doak, Ngumoha

"That guy is ridiculous," he told LFCTV after full-time. "He is going to have some career ahead of him! So sharp and so talented.

"If he can keep going the way he is going, anything is possible."

Ngumoha shining in pre-season... Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha has scored two goals and provided two assists across his four appearances in pre-season.

Harvey Elliott rounded off the win with a well-taken effort of his own, but Luca Stephenson's error leading to Gorka Guruzeta heading home a consolation goal was the only blight on a successful first friendly.

Arne Slot named arguably his strongest starting line-up, barring the notable absences of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, who missed out through illness and personal matters respectively, for the second game.

Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez all featured to make their Anfield debuts and it was the French striker who made the impact, pulling the ball back for Mohamed Salah in the 14th minute to give the Reds a deserved lead.

Image: Mohamed Salah scored the opener for Liverpool vs Athletic Club

The new-look Liverpool side flooded forward with confidence, chemistry and intent throughout but missed the presence of their captain at the back.

With no Joe Gomez due to an injury earlier in pre-season and Jarell Quansah sold to Bayer Leverkusen, Wataru Endo started alongside Ibrahim Konate in the centre of defence and offered little resistance when the ball fell to Oihan Sancet in the box, leading to the equaliser.

Liverpool's game two starting XI Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Endo, Konate, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Wirtz, Salah, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Two goals and a header into the back of his own net within the space of 15 minutes from Cody Gakpo made for an entertaining end at Anfield, ultimately leading to Slot's side walking away with a 3-2 win in the second game.

Like the first game, there was only one blemish on the performance. A rare miss from the penalty spot for Salah, after sending it over the bar and into the stands, will no doubt be quickly forgotten.

“Virgil normally not. Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley, it’s going to be tight. Alisson will be back in time as well.”

The clash offered an insight for fans and the coaching staff into what a full-strength Liverpool side could look and operate like, although injury concerns may play their part.

Liverpool face Bournemouth, live on Friday Night Football, on August 15 and Slot admitted Van Dijk and Alisson should be back for the fixture, although Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are facing a race against time for the season opener.

Slot assesses Ekitike and Nguhoma showings

Liverpool boss Arne Slot speaking to LFCTV:

"In both games, we created a lot of chances. We scored seven goals and that is very pleasing to see.

"That pleased me most, the ability to create the chances. We have added Hugo [Ekitike], who will be a good player for us.

"Rio [Nguhoma] is showing good things in every game in pre-season."

On what he wants to see improve, Slot added: "Two set-piece goals is not what you want, especially when you face Crystal Palace next week. It is something to work on."



August 10: Crystal Palace (Community Shield) - Wembley, kick-off 3pm

August 15: Bournemouth (Premier League) - Anfield, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports