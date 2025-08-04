Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez in race to be fit for Liverpool's season opener, says boss Arne Slot
Defenders Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are in a race to be fit for Liverpool's Premier League season opener against Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports on Friday August 15; However, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker are expected to be back for the champions' season opener
Monday 4 August 2025 17:51, UK
Defenders Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are in a race to be fit for Liverpool's Premier League season opener against Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports on Friday August 15.
Reds boss Arne Slot revealed Bradley and Gomez were doubts for both the Community Shield against Crystal Palace at Wembley next weekend and the Premier League opener at home to Bournemouth, but there was better news regarding captain Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
When asked if any of that quartet were at risk of being sidelined for the games against Palace and Bournemouth, Slot said: "Virgil normally not.
"Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley, it's going to be tight. Alisson will be back in time as well."
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Liverpool news & transfers🔴
- Confirmed Premier League transfers so far
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
Van Dijk and Bradley missed Liverpool's pre-season friendlies against Athletic Club at Anfield on Monday due to illness and a minor injury, respectively.
Meanwhile, Alisson and Gomez remained unavailable after leaving Liverpool's tour of Asia.
"Almost all of them are fit or stayed fit," Slot told Liverpoolfc.com.
"Unfortunately, Virgil is sick today [Monday]. We miss out on Alisson. Joe Gomez is not there, Conor Bradley is not there.
"But until now we have stayed fit as we wanted to be, and new signings came in, so they got adjusted to what we want. Looking forward first of all to today and then to the next weeks."
Liverpool will be hoping the players make a quick recovery as they start the defence of their Premier League title at home against Bournemouth on Friday August 15, live on Sky Sports.
Slot's side will then visit Newcastle on August 23 before facing last year's league runners-up Arsenal on August 30.
Liverpool's first six Premier League fixtures
August
15: Bournemouth (h) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports
25: Newcastle (a) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports
31: Arsenal (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
September
13: Burnley (a) - 3pm
20: Everton (h) - 3pm
27: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
The opening-weekend Premier League games live on Sky Sports
Friday August 15
Liverpool vs Bournemouth - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Saturday August 16
Wolves vs Manchester City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday August 17
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Manchester United vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday August 18
Leeds vs Everton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.