Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez in race to be fit for Liverpool's season opener, says boss Arne Slot

Defenders Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are in a race to be fit for Liverpool's Premier League season opener against Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports on Friday August 15.

Reds boss Arne Slot revealed Bradley and Gomez were doubts for both the Community Shield against Crystal Palace at Wembley next weekend and the Premier League opener at home to Bournemouth, but there was better news regarding captain Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

When asked if any of that quartet were at risk of being sidelined for the games against Palace and Bournemouth, Slot said: "Virgil normally not.

"Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley, it's going to be tight. Alisson will be back in time as well."

Van Dijk and Bradley missed Liverpool's pre-season friendlies against Athletic Club at Anfield on Monday due to illness and a minor injury, respectively.

Meanwhile, Alisson and Gomez remained unavailable after leaving Liverpool's tour of Asia.

"Almost all of them are fit or stayed fit," Slot told Liverpoolfc.com.

"Unfortunately, Virgil is sick today [Monday]. We miss out on Alisson. Joe Gomez is not there, Conor Bradley is not there.

"But until now we have stayed fit as we wanted to be, and new signings came in, so they got adjusted to what we want. Looking forward first of all to today and then to the next weeks."

Image: Virgil van Dijk is expected to be ready to face Crystal palace in the Community Shield next weekend

Liverpool will be hoping the players make a quick recovery as they start the defence of their Premier League title at home against Bournemouth on Friday August 15, live on Sky Sports.

Slot's side will then visit Newcastle on August 23 before facing last year's league runners-up Arsenal on August 30.

August

15: Bournemouth (h) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports

25: Newcastle (a) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports

31: Arsenal (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

September

13: Burnley (a) - 3pm

20: Everton (h) - 3pm

27: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

