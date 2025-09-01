Yoane Wissa transfer news: Newcastle agree £55m deal to sign Brentford forward on Transfer Deadline Day

Newcastle have agreed a deal worth up to £55m to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

The transfer is understood to be an initial £50m plus £5m in add-ons, with personal terms agreed in principle.

Wissa has arrived in Newcastle and is set for a medical on Monday afternoon.

The Magpies had multiple offers rejected for Wissa this summer and the striker even took to Instagram to reveal his frustration at a move not materialising as he pushed for a switch to their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle are set to lose Alexander Isak after a British record transfer for the striker was agreed with Liverpool.

The club have maintained that Isak would only be sold if an adequate replacement was found and, having signed Nick Woltemade in a club-record deal, they now have a second new forward in Wissa.

Brentford were willing to engage with Newcastle over Wissa, but wanted his valuation to be met.

They are yet to sign a replacement, having tried for Max Beier, but were unable to agree on a fee with Borussia Dortmund. Brentford are continuing to work hard in the market on Deadline Day.

More to follow.

