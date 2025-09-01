 Skip to content
Breaking

Yoane Wissa transfer news: Newcastle agree £55m deal to sign Brentford forward on Transfer Deadline Day

Yoane Wissa is set to sign for Newcastle after a deal worth up to £55m was agreed with Brentford; Newcastle had multiple offers rejected for Wissa this summer; forward took to Instagram to push for a move to their Premier League rivals; Newcastle also signed striker Nick Woltemade

Monday 1 September 2025 11:03, UK

wissa
Image: Yoane Wissa has been pushing for a move to Newcastle from Brentford

Newcastle have agreed a deal worth up to £55m to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

The transfer is understood to be an initial £50m plus £5m in add-ons, with personal terms agreed in principle.

Wissa has arrived in Newcastle and is set for a medical on Monday afternoon.

The Magpies had multiple offers rejected for Wissa this summer and the striker even took to Instagram to reveal his frustration at a move not materialising as he pushed for a switch to their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle are set to lose Alexander Isak after a British record transfer for the striker was agreed with Liverpool.

The club have maintained that Isak would only be sold if an adequate replacement was found and, having signed Nick Woltemade in a club-record deal, they now have a second new forward in Wissa.

Brentford were willing to engage with Newcastle over Wissa, but wanted his valuation to be met.

Also See:

They are yet to sign a replacement, having tried for Max Beier, but were unable to agree on a fee with Borussia Dortmund. Brentford are continuing to work hard in the market on Deadline Day.

More to follow.

Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games this season

215 live Premier League matches up from 128 this season on Sky Sports
Image: 215 live Premier League matches up from 128 this season on Sky Sports

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season are on Sky Sports.

SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!
SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!

Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract