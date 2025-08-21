Roman Kemp hosts new ‘Premier League Friday’ show on Sky Sports News

Roman Kemp is hosting a new Premier League Friday show on Sky Sports News this season, as part of the new ground-breaking partnership between Sky and the Premier League.

With the 2025/26 Premier League season now under way, Sky Sports is bringing fans more live football than ever before - with a record minimum of 215 matches and 80 per cent of all televised fixtures shown exclusively live on Sky, under a new landmark rights agreement.

To support this significant uplift in live football and stories to tell, Sky Sports News has launched a brand-new weekday magazine programme: The Premier League Show, airing Monday to Friday from 5pm to 7pm, as part of a slate of new content strands on the channel.

The show will serve as the go-to destination for football fans, combining the latest news, in-depth features and expert analysis to offer a daily snapshot of all things Premier League.

In an exciting new signing to Sky Sports, broadcaster Kemp will host a special Friday edition of the programme, Premier League Friday, which will act as a gateway to the weekend of football on Sky. Broadcasting live from the studio every week, Roman will bring his trademark energy and passion for football to the show, while also offering a new and different point of view to Sky Sports News' storytelling.

Kemp said: "Football means more to me than anything. To be a part of a show like this building up to the biggest games in world football is a real privilege. I can't wait to get going and as a fan, do this show justice."

From Monday to Thursday, the show will be hosted by a single presenter, with Julian Warren and Emma Paton alternating presenting duties. Each episode will also feature a dedicated reporter and pundit to unpack the day's biggest Premier League stories.

Roman hosted the first show of the new season on Friday August 15 on Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Main Event, building up to the Premier League's opening weekend, which kicked off with Liverpool beating Bournemouth 3-2 at Anfield that evening.

The Premier League Show marks the latest step in Sky's mission to deliver the most entertaining, innovative, and fan-focused football experience across broadcast, digital, and social platforms throughout the 2025/26 season and beyond.

Watch The Premier League Show Monday to Thursday, and Premier League Friday hosted by Roman Kemp, from 5pm on Sky Sports News this season.

Sky Sports' Premier League coverage has increased from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.