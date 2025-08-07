Benjamin Sesko transfer news: Manchester United discussing 'final details' with RB Leipzig as agreement over striker nears

High-ranking officials from Manchester United and RB Leipzig are in Germany discussing the final details of a deal for Benjamin Sesko.

There is no full agreement yet, but there is a willingness from all parties to get a deal done.

Sesko will not agitate but has once again made it clear he only wants a move to Old Trafford.

The forward's strong desire to join United has not been lost on club officials - they have consistently said they only want players who want to be part of what they are trying to build, regardless of whether they can offer Champions League football or not.

There is cautious optimism a deal will be struck, and if so, Sesko is poised to travel to the UK to complete the move.

Image: Sesko is keen on a move to Manchester United

Manchester United and Newcastle have been locked in a battle for Sesko this summer - but what makes the RB Leipzig striker so appealing?

Sesko has scored 39 goals in 87 games for RB Leipzig since joining from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago but what qualities would the 22-year-old bring to the Premier League?

And could he really be the next Erling Haaland?

