John McGinn transfer news: Aston Villa captain not for sale as £18m Everton bid rejected amid Newcastle interest
Aston Villa have rejected an £18m bid from Everton for captain John McGinn; Toffees boss David Moyes views McGinn as a priority target in the window and is keen to add his leadership to the squad; Newcastle are also interested in the Scotland international
Thursday 7 August 2025 16:33, UK
Aston Villa consider John McGinn not for sale after rejecting an £18m offer from Everton.
Villa want to keep their captain amid further interest from Newcastle, although they have not contacted Villa.
Everton boss David Moyes views the 30-year-old midfielder as a priority target and is keen to add his leadership, experience and versatility to Everton.
Sky Sports News understands that McGinn is also high on Newcastle's shortlist as they look to bolster their midfield ahead of a demanding Premier League and Champions League campaign.
McGinn's current contract at the club is set to expire in 2027. The Scotland international made 49 appearances across all competitions for Villa last season, scoring four goals and adding six assists.
Digne signs new Villa deal
Aston Villa have confirmed defender Lucas Digne has signed a new deal at the club.
The new contract will see Digne remain at Villa Park until 2028. His previous deal was set to expire in June of next year.
Digne made 45 appearances across all competitions for Villa last season, where he recorded six assists.
Matty Cash, John McGinn, Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey, Leon Bailey, and Emi Buendía are the other key figures in Unai Emery's squad who have less than 24 months remaining on their current contracts.
