Ballon d'Or 2025: Who has been nominated, how it is decided and when are the winners announced?

The Ballon d'Or nominees have been announced for 2025 as the prize for the best male and female footballers of the year hots up.

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer and Scott McTominay are the British players nominated for the men's prize, with five Lionesses in the women's section - Lucy Bronze, Hannah Hampton, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Leah Williamson.

In the men's Ballon d'Or, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not nominated for the award. Last year was the first time the pair - winners of all but one of the previous 14 Ballon d'Ors - were not shortlisted for the prize.

There are also other prizes up for grabs in the September ceremony, including the Men's and Women's Kopa Trophies for the best young players - as well as the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper.

There are four Premier League goalkeepers up for the prize, as Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez looks to win the trophy for the third year in a row. He is joined by Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Arsenal's David Raya and Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels in the shortlist.

Chelsea and England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is on the shortlist for the Women's Yashin Trophy

Image: Rodri and Aitana Bonmati are the two Ballon d'Or holders - who will win in 2025?

There is also double Arsenal representation in the Kopa Trophies through Myles Lewis-Skelly in the men's shortlist, with England hero Michelle Agyemang among the women's nominees.

Chelsea and Liverpool have been nominated for the Men's Team of the Year prizes, with head coaches Enzo Maresca and Arne Slot up for the manager prizes.

It is the same for Arsenal and Chelsea in the women's section of those awards, with England boss Sarina Wiegman joining Sonia Bompastor and Renee Slegers in the manager shortlist.

When is the Ballon d'Or ceremony?

The 69th Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on September 22, 2025 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

How are the Ballon d'Or winners decided?

The shortlist was compiled by a group of journalists from France Football working alongside French sports publication L'Equipe.

In the men's Ballon d'Or prize, winners are decided by a voting system involving one journalist from each of the top 100 FIFA-ranked nations.

Each journalist casts votes for their top 10 players from the 30-player shortlist. The 10 players are awarded 15, 12, 10, seven, five, four, three, two and one point based on where they rank.

If players are tied on points, then whoever has the most first-placed rankings from the 100 journalists finishes ahead on points. If that is tied, then it's the most second-places and so on.

Journalists are encouraged to consider three factors when deciding their vote:

Individual performances, decisive and impressive character

Team performances and achievements

Class and fair play

For the women's Ballon d'Or, the same process applies but only journalists from the top-50 ranked nations are invited to vote.

Men's Ballon d'Or nominees

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid & England)

Ousmane Dembele (PSG & France)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG & Italy)

Desire Doue (PSG & France)

Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan & Netherlands)

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund & Guinea)

Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal & Sweden)

Erling Haaland (Man City & Norway)

Achraf Hakimi (PSG & Morocco)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich & England)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG & Georgia)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona & Poland)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool & Argentina)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan & Argentina)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid & France)

Scott McTominay (Napoli & Scotland)

Nuno Mendes (PSG & Portugal)

Joao Neves (PSG & Portugal)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich & France)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea & England)

Pedri (Barcelona & Spain)

Raphinha (Barcelona & Brazil)

Declan Rice (Arsenal & England)

Fabian Ruiz (PSG & Spain)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool & Netherlands)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid & Brazil)

Vitinha (PSG & Portugal)

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool & Germany)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona & Spain)

Women's Ballon d'Or nominees

Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea & France)

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride & Zambia)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona & Spain)

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea & England)

Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich & Germany)

Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal & Spain)

Sofia Cantore (Washington Spirit & Italy)

Steph Catley (Arsenal & Australia)

Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current & Malawi)

Melchie Dumornay (Lyon & Haiti)

Emily Fox (Arsenal & USA)

Cristiana Girelli (Juventus & Italy)

Esther Gonzalez (Gotham & Spain)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona & Norway)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona & Spain)

Amanda Gutierres (Palmeiras & Brazil)

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea & England)

Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich & Denmark)

Lindsey Heaps (Lyon & USA)

Chloe Kelly (Arsenal & England)

Frida Maanum (Arsenal & Norway)

Marta (Orlando Pride & Brazil)

Clara Mateo (Paris FC & France)

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona & Poland)

Claudia Pina (Barcelona & Spain)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona & Spain)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal & England)

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea & Sweden)

Caroline Weir (Real Madrid & Scotland)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal & England)

Men's Kopa Trophy shortlist

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille & France)

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona & Spain)

Desire Doue (PSG & France)

Estevao (Chelsea & Brazil)

Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid & Spain)

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal & England)

Rodrigo Mora (FC Porto & Portugal)

Joao Neves (PSG & Portugal)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona & Spain)

Kenan Yildiz (Juventus & Turkey)

Women's Kopa Trophy shortlist

Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal & England)

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid & Colombia)

Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea & Netherlands)

Vicky Lopez (Barcelona & Spain)

Claudia Martinez (Olimpia & Paraguay)

Men's Yashin Trophy shortlist

Alisson Becker (Liverpool & Brazil)

Yassie Bounou (Al Hilal & Morocco)

Lucas Chevalier (Lille & France)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid & Belgium)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG & Italy)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa & Argentina)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid & Slovakia)

David Raya (Arsenal & Spain)

Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest & Belgium)

Yann Sommer (Inter Milan & Switzerland)

Women's Yachine Trophy shortlist

Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC &Germany)

Cata Coll (Barcelona & Spain)

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea & England)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Nigeria)

Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal & Netherlands)

Men's Coach of the Year shortlist

Antonio Conte (Napoli)

Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain)

Hansi Flick (Barcelona)

Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)

Arne Slot (Liverpool)

Women's Coach of the Year shortlist

Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea)

Arthur Elias (Brazil)

Justine Madugu (Nigeria)

Renee Slegers (Arsenal)

Sarina Wiegman (England)

Men's Team of the Year shortlist

Barcelona (Spain)

Botafogo (Brazil)

Chelsea (England)

Liverpool (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Women's Team of the Year shortlist