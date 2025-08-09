Benjamin Sesko transfer news: Man Utd complete deal to sign forward from RB Leipzig as Newcastle miss out

Manchester United have completed a £73.7m deal to sign striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with Man Utd set to pay an initial £66.26m (€76.5m) with £7.36m (€8.5m) in performance-related add-ons for the Slovenia international.

In his first interview as a Man Utd player, Sesko said: "When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

"From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions."

Sesko is now set to be formally presented to Man Utd supporters on Saturday, ahead of the club's final pre-season friendly against Fiorentina.

Newcastle had been working on a deal for Sesko, and on Tuesday made a second bid of £69.7m plus add-ons, after an initial offer of just under £70m (€80m) plus add-ons.

United are understood to be delighted with the deal they have struck with RB Leipzig. They did not want to get embroiled in a bidding war with Newcastle - and are paying less up front than Newcastle's improved second bid.

The forward's strong desire to join Man Utd was not lost on club officials - they have consistently said they only want players who want to be part of what they are trying to build, regardless of whether they can offer Champions League football or not.

'Electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders'

Director of football Jason Wilcox has played a key role in getting Sesko's deal over the line, while director of recruitment Christopher Vivell and chief negotiator Matt Hargreaves had been in Leipzig finalising the deal.

Talking about the new signing, Wilcox said: "Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football.

"We have followed Benjamin's career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.

Image: Sesko with Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox. Credit: Man Utd

"Working under the guidance of Ruben Amorim and our excellent performance team, Benjamin is joining the perfect environment to support him to reach his world-class potential.

"The desire that all of our new signings have shown to join the club this summer highlights the appeal and stature of Manchester United as we continue to build and develop a team capable of challenging for the biggest honours."

What makes Sesko so appealing?

Sesko scored 39 goals in 87 games for RB Leipzig after joining them from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago, but what qualities will the 22-year-old bring to the Premier League?

And could he really be the next Erling Haaland?

Could Hojlund now leave United?

Sesko's signing will raise further questions over Rasmus Hojlund's future at Old Trafford. It is understood the club would consider offers of around £40m for the player, and AC Milan are interested.

It was thought United would have to make sales in order to bring in a striker. However, while the priority is to offload players, it is understood they can buy before selling, provided there are sales before the window closes.

It is understood Leipzig are also interested in Hojlund and have explored the conditions of a loan. Leipzig had proposed taking the striker on loan as part of any possible deal for Sesko.

Hojlund has started two of Manchester United's four pre-season games so far and scored in their 4-1 win over Bournemouth, but the arrival of a new striker could limit his game time.

What does Sesko deal mean for Isak?

Manchester United's deal for Sesko could have ramifications for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Newcastle will only let Isak leave St James' Park if they can bring in a ready-made replacement. However, with Sesko now heading to Manchester, it puts any possible move for Isak into doubt.

Liverpool had a bid of £110m plus add-ons rejected by the Magpies.

