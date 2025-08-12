Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

The north Londoners have a long-standing interest in the player and he has been among their top No 10 targets this summer.

Palace signed Eze from QPR five years ago in a deal worth up to £20m.

Arsenal expressed interest in Eze earlier in window but it is understood their focus is still on player sales.

Spurs are in the market for a No 10, a winger and a defender before the deadline.

The long-term injury to James Maddison means two attacking players are needed.

They are assessing several options including Eze and Nico Paz, and have approached Man City over winger Savinho.

Tottenham have approached Manchester City about signing Savinho, with talks under way between the two Champions League clubs.

There are widespread reports that a fee of around £43m (€50m) has been discussed in these talks.

Sky Sports News understands the figure would need to be higher than that for City to consider selling the 21-year-old.

