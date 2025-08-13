Man City's 115 charges: Premier League has no influence over when outcome of case will be revealed

The Premier League has no influence over the decision or timings of the case surrounding Manchester City's multiple charges for alleged breaches of its financial rules, its chief executive Richard Masters has told Sky Sports News.

Back in 2023, City were charged with breaking financial fair play rules over a nine-year period, which started in 2009 and went on until 2018. They have also been charged with failing to co-operate with Premier League investigations into their finances.

When the Premier League charged City, its press release detailed alleged rules breaches that added up to 115 in number, but it is believed that the actual number is 130. Man City - who won three Premier League titles in this period - have denied all the charges.

A 12-week behind-closed-doors hearing ran between September and December of last year.

The timeframe between the hearing and the judgement from the independent panel presiding over the case was always expected to take several months due to the volume of charges and the amount of information to be reviewed.

However, there is currently no verdict with the 2025-26 season starting in just a matter of days.

Speaking on Wednesday - 115 days after the hearing came to an end - Masters told Sky Sports News: "I can't talk about it. Our rules are very specific, they say we can't talk about things as the charges are made and not until a decision has been published. We still await that decision, and I can't talk about the timing and speculate when that may be.

"What I can tell you about is the system and how it works: it's an independent judiciary. Once the allegations and charges have been put forward, they go before an independent panel which is independently selected. And they are then in charge of the process and its timings.

"They hear the case, they decide the outcome. We have no influence over that or its timing. And that's right from an independent point of view, you have independent people making those decisions. And we just have to wait."

Asked if he is frustrated by the long wait for a verdict, Masters replied: "My frustration is irrelevant. I just have to wait. Legal processes rarely take less time than anticipated. We have to be patient."