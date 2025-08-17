Jacob Ramsey transfer news: Newcastle sign midfielder from Aston Villa in deal worth up to £43m

Newcastle have completed the signing of midfielder Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa in a deal worth up to £43m.

The Magpies will pay an initial £39m plus £4m in add-ons for the 24-year-old, who has signed a five-year deal at Newcastle.

Ramsey will wear the No 41 shirt at St James' Park, as he did at Villa.

The sale of academy graduate Ramsey represents pure profit for Aston Villa, who have been looking to sell a player to help with their Financial Fair Play (FFP) situation.

Ramsey, who had been a long-term target for Newcastle, had two years left on his Villa contract and departs having scored 17 goals in 167 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club.

The England U21 international is the fourth first-team addition to Newcastle's squad this summer and takes their overall spend above £130m, following the arrivals of Anthony Elanga, Malick Thiaw and Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsey: Newcastle is a huge move for me

Speaking as a Newcastle player for the first time, Ramsey said: "I'm delighted to be here. It's been a mad two or three days, but I'm really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started.

"This is a big move for me, but as soon as I knew the gaffer was interested and really Iiked me, it didn't take much time to decide.

"His track record of developing players, especially those who have gone on to become internationals here, speaks for itself.

"It was always a tough game playing for Villa against Newcastle - the team is full of energy, so athletic and the fans are so passionate.

"I feel my game will suit that and I'm excited to be on the other end of it now."

Image: Jacob Ramsey's availability between the lines was a feature of his game for Aston Villa last season

Howe explains why Newcastle signed Ramsey

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said Ramsey fits the profile of the "young and hungry" player he wants to recruit, while also bringing a wealth of Premier League experience to the club after featuring 136 times in the top flight.

"Jacob is another fantastic addition to our squad," said Howe.

"His qualities will bring us something different on the pitch and he fits the profile of being young and hungry to develop, but also with a wealth of Premier League football under his belt.

"Jacob offers versatility and his directness in attack has proven to be a real threat at this level in recent seasons. He performed very well in the Champions League last season, too, and we believe he'll be a major asset for us."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says the "door is well and truly open" for Alexander Isak's return - despite fans directing their anger towards the wantaway striker.

Isak was left out of the squad for Saturday's Premier League opener at Aston Villa as he seeks a move away from the club and his absence was keenly felt in a goalless draw where the visitors failed to make their attacking dominance count.

The Sweden international was the subject of a rejected offer of £110m plus add-ons from Liverpool earlier in the window, but continues to train away from the first team and remains determined to join the Reds.

Supporters vented their frustration at the full-time whistle, calling the wantaway striker "greedy", and while Howe said the club needed "clarity", he insisted that route to reintegration remains open.

"Nothing has changed," Howe said when questioned about the latest on Isak's future. "The door is well and truly open.

"He has to decide what he wants to do. We would like a resolution. We need that clarity. You don't need any kind of distraction.

"I am not in control of that. There is one person who can control that. Let's wait and see. I have made my stance clear. I am concentrating on the team."

