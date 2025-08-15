Aston Villa PSR: Club confident of meeting UEFA and Premier League financial rules without major player sales

Aston Villa are confident another big-name player won't need to follow Jacob Ramsey out of the club this summer to help comply with UEFA and the Premier League's financial rules.

Ramsey is set to join Villa's opening-day opponents Newcastle for an initial £39m, a transfer that represents pure profit with the player having come through the club's academy.

But while there is little room for Villa to add significantly to their squad between now and Deadline Day on September 1, they believe the likes of Emi Martinez, Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans will not be sold to keep them the right side of the line.

Villa were fined £9.5m by UEFA last month, with a further £12.9m conditional on their compliance over the next three year. Part of the agreement is to have a positive transfer balance at the end of this window.

UEFA allows clubs to lose £60m over a three-year period, and in the 2024/25 season clubs were limited to spending 80 per cent of the club's revenue on wages.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa manager Unai Emery says they shouldn't be competing to finish in the top seven based on their budget but he's hopeful they can exceed expectations this season.

Given they've only played one season in the Champions League, their revenue is smaller compared to the traditional 'Big Six'. Villa are keen to comply with these rules and the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), breaches of which have seen Nottingham Forest and Everton deducted points in recent seasons.

It is perhaps fitting that Villa face Newcastle on Saturday lunchtime - the two clubs who have been most frustrated with the restrictions imposed upon them, given their ambitions of challenging the traditional elite.

But Unai Emery has said it's not something he can allow to affect him as he prepares for his third full season in charge of Villa.

"No, I'm not frustrated. I accept the rules, I accept where we are and how we are competing and how we are being ambitious in our capacity to compete with the better teams in the Premier League and in Europe," said Emery.

"I think you have to be proud of everything we are doing. But of course, everything we did for me is done now, we have to do it again and again and again and it's starting again for me to beat these teams and to build, through the result, good performances and try to get our title we have.

"But I am motivated and excited, I am not frustrated. I accept it always and I accept it now, how we are competing against our opponents and how we are as well, more or less, connecting with our supporters.

"I think we have to build our emotions together with our supporters with everything we are doing and if we are being frustrated, of course, we have to accept something to be frustrated.

"It's right that I am being frustrated, but my frustration is only for a few hours. I am waking up so quick after my frustration."

Another player who does look set to leave is winger Leon Bailey, who won't feature against Newcastle. Villa have interest from a number of clubs, including Roma, and the Jamaican could depart on either a loan or a permanent deal.

Villa will let other fringe players, including Alex Moreno and Leander Dendoncker, leave the club, but any funds they do receive for players won't be reinvested fully in the squad.

Ivorian forward Evan Guessand is the only major arrival in this window, from Nice, whilst Dutch goalkeeper Marco Bizot will make his debut against Newcastle with Emi Martinez serving a one-match suspension.

Villa have been linked with another move for Marco Asensio, who scored eight times in 21 appearances after arriving on loan from European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the second half of last season.

"The transfer window is finishing for every team [on] September 1 at 7pm - I know the time," said Emery.

"We have to be alert, we have to be always, in case we can add some opportunity players. To bring them to help us increasing our level, our capacity in the squad.

"But we have to mix the rules of the UEFA and the capacity and the possibility we can have some good players in the first half to help us."

Image: 215 live premier league matches up from 128 this season on Sky Sports

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.