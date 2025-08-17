Man Utd in 'hush-hush' talks over David De Gea return to Old Trafford two years after departure - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Man Utd are making hush-hush checks about a remarkable return for keeper and club legend David De Gea.

Leeds landed Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the striker rejected a huge deal from Fenerbahce.

THE TIMES

British racing will take the unprecedented step of going on strike next month, cancelling all meets for a day in protest at the proposed rise to betting tax.

THE GUARDIAN

Director Spike Lee's multi-part documentary series for ESPN Films about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested racial injustice nearly a decade ago, will not be released, the filmmaker and ESPN said.

DAILY MIRROR

Jurrien Timber turned his summer holiday into a world tour - until Arsenal told him to stay at home.

DAILY EXPRESS

Nemanja Vidic turned down a move to Liverpool for a bizarre reason before achieving legendary status at Manchester United.

DAILY STAR

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn insists that the ongoing speculation surrounding Alexander Isak's future has actually strengthened bonds within Eddie Howe's squad.

Dan Burn's Newcastle kept a clean sheet - but failed to score - in their opening-day stalemate at Aston Villa

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea have opened talks with Bayern Munich over the proposed sale of Christopher Nkunku.

Jadon Sancho's hefty salary demands are holding up a potential move to Roma despite the club offering him an escape route from Manchester United, reports claim.

Marseille's dressing room reportedly descended into anarchy after they lost their Ligue 1 opener - with former Norwich forward Jonathan Rowe being targeted by multiple team-mates.

THE ATHLETIC

Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker is close to joining Real Oviedo on a permanent deal.

SCOTTISH SUN

AC Milan star Marko Lazetic is reportedly set to land in Scotland on Saturday as he looks set to sign for Aberdeen.

