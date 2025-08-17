Man Utd in 'hush-hush' talks over David De Gea return to Old Trafford two years after departure - Paper Talk
Plus: Leeds beat Fenerbahce in race to sign England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin; Nemanja Vidic reveals he turned down Liverpool in 2005 before signing for Man Utd a year later; Alexander Isak speculation has 'strengthened' bond of Newcastle squad, says Dan Burn
Sunday 17 August 2025 08:43, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Man Utd are making hush-hush checks about a remarkable return for keeper and club legend David De Gea.
Leeds landed Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the striker rejected a huge deal from Fenerbahce.
THE TIMES
British racing will take the unprecedented step of going on strike next month, cancelling all meets for a day in protest at the proposed rise to betting tax.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from this season
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Download the Sky Sports app
THE GUARDIAN
Director Spike Lee's multi-part documentary series for ESPN Films about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested racial injustice nearly a decade ago, will not be released, the filmmaker and ESPN said.
DAILY MIRROR
Jurrien Timber turned his summer holiday into a world tour - until Arsenal told him to stay at home.
DAILY EXPRESS
Nemanja Vidic turned down a move to Liverpool for a bizarre reason before achieving legendary status at Manchester United.
DAILY STAR
Newcastle United defender Dan Burn insists that the ongoing speculation surrounding Alexander Isak's future has actually strengthened bonds within Eddie Howe's squad.
DAILY MAIL
Chelsea have opened talks with Bayern Munich over the proposed sale of Christopher Nkunku.
Jadon Sancho's hefty salary demands are holding up a potential move to Roma despite the club offering him an escape route from Manchester United, reports claim.
Marseille's dressing room reportedly descended into anarchy after they lost their Ligue 1 opener - with former Norwich forward Jonathan Rowe being targeted by multiple team-mates.
THE ATHLETIC
Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker is close to joining Real Oviedo on a permanent deal.
SCOTTISH SUN
AC Milan star Marko Lazetic is reportedly set to land in Scotland on Saturday as he looks set to sign for Aberdeen.
Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from this season
From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.