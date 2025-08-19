Paul Mullin's new chapter, fresh moves and new star strikers | Five EFL stories

Mullin's fresh chapter at Wigan

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mullin tells Sky Sports about his fresh chapter with Wigan Athletic after moving on loan from Wrexham, as he supported the Wigan Athletic Community Trust’s ‘Every Player Counts’ Programme

Paul Mullin has undergone a fresh start this season as he has moved on loan from Wrexham to Wigan Athletic. He spoke to the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast about finally getting a proper pre-season in after previous setbacks and their aims for the campaign.

"This year has been much smoother for me," he said. "My main focus was staying fit through pre-season, which is crucial after missing it in previous seasons. I wanted to avoid injuries that were out of my control, and I feel as strong and ready as ever going into the season. Whenever the gaffer calls on me, I’ll be 100 per cent ready.

"Wigan felt like the right place for several reasons. It’s a community-based club, which appeals to me, and it’s close to home for my son. Speaking with the gaffer was also key. His vision for football and the plans he outlined for me were perfectly aligned with how I want to play. Wigan is a big club with a history of success, and I wanted to take on the challenge of bringing positive times back. It’s an exciting period, and I hope we can create positivity together this year.

"I never aim to prove others wrong; I want to prove myself right. Last season wasn’t ideal personally, but I focus on playing and being part of a successful team. Scoring goals is great, but the main goal is team success. I take pride in my career so far, and I’m eager to continue achieving.

"This move represents a fresh chapter. Life offers opportunities to take new paths, and I’m excited about what’s ahead. I look forward to contributing to Wigan’s success, enjoying my football, and writing the next chapter of my career with pride."

Paul Mullin was supporting Wigan Athletic Community Trust's 'Every Player Counts' Programme, an Adult Disability Football Team supported by Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund.

Mothersille: Stockport made me feel wanted

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Malik Mothersille tells Sky Sports about the reasons behind his summer move from Peterborough United to Stockport County

Malik Mothersille made the switch from Peterborough to Stockport County over the summer, and the striker scored on his debut earlier this month.

"The club has invested so much into me that I feel wanted, and that is one of the most important things as a player. It pushes you to repay the faith, work hard every day and keep developing. Since I arrived, they have always been clear that they want to make me a better player, which helps me and the team.

"I feel like I have adapted very well. I am surrounded by really good players, some with Premier League experience, and you can see the increase in quality straight away. That drives the standards in training and raises my own game. Sessions are intense, the quality is high, and it pushes me to keep developing.

"Choosing Stockport was about everything coming together. I spoke to the manager and staff and they showed me the project. Having played against them last year, I saw how strong they were, and when the club invested in me, I felt it was the perfect step. The club is rising quickly, has big plans and top players, and I want to be part of that journey.

"Manchester feels a bit like London [where I grew up], so settling in has been good. There is some traffic! But apart from that it has been easy. I do have personal targets for goals and assists this season, but I keep those to myself.

"I can play anywhere across the front line. Whether it is up top, on the wing or in the 10, I just want to play. That adaptability is one of my strengths and it means I can help the team in different ways."

McAtee on self improvement to help Bolton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McAtee tells Sky Sports about his aim to establish himself as an attacking midfielder for Bolton, after spending time playing across the attacking line at the club

John McAtee hopes Bolton can improve on their disappointing showing of last season as they missed out on the League One play-offs. He also discussed what boss Steven Schumacher wants from his side, and how he worked on himself over the summer to improve.

"The gaffer wants us to take risks on the ball. He knows players are going to lose possession, but it is about the reactions and being positive. He has made it clear he wants us to try things and even make mistakes because that is how you improve. If you do not try, nothing comes off. It gives you freedom to play without worrying you will be dragged off at half-time for something that did not work.

"I have prepared much better this year than I have in previous seasons. It is a big year for me and for the club, so I wanted to trim down, move better around the pitch and be more professional off it. Eating right, sleeping right and taking care of the small details have made a big difference. When you are younger you probably get away with not doing those things, but eventually you realise the benefits. I have learned that, and I want to maintain it now.

"The game has changed as well. Years ago lads might come back from the break in all sorts of conditions, but now everyone returns fit and strong. If you are not at the standard, you fall behind. I wanted to give myself the best chance and be right at the top end of the group in running and fitness.

"I see myself more as an attacking midfielder, using my energy to get up and down the pitch and contribute with goals and assists. Ultimately I just want to be in the best condition to help the team."

Kabia and a dream start for Grimsby

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kabia reflects on his dream start for Grimsby Town to Sky Sports after scoring three goals in his first three games for the club

Jaze Kabia could barely have moved further, geographically, when he switched from Truro City to Grimsby Town over the summer, also making the leap from National League South to League Two. And the 25-year-old Irish striker enjoyed a dream start to life in the EFL, scoring in all three of his first games across all competitions.

"I have always been someone who backed my own ability and wanted to prove people wrong. I knew I was capable of doing what I am doing, but the start I have made has been incredible. That is massive thanks to the gaffer, the background team and my team-mates. They deserve the praise as much as I do.

"As a striker, it is important to hit the ground running in a new environment. Thankfully I have done that, but I am not someone to rest on my laurels. I want to keep going, score more goals and by the end of the season I want people to see me as a prolific striker in the league.

"I grew up by the seaside in Ireland, then went to Scotland, then down to Truro in Cornwall, and now up here in Grimsby. I am kind of used to the travelling and I have loved every minute of it. The most important thing is just playing football and scoring goals. As long as everything on the pitch is going to plan, the rest takes care of itself.

"My journey has been a roller coaster. I started at Cobh Ramblers, then went to Shelbourne where we won the league, then on to Livingston in Scotland. I had a few bad injuries there which stalled my progress, but moving to Truro helped me enjoy my football again. We were tipped to go down but ended up winning the league. That gave me the opportunity to come here, and I am ever so grateful.

"Now I just want to play with a smile on my face, contribute to the team and keep scoring goals."

Flint's aims to prolong career

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aden Flint tells Sky Sports about his fresh start at Walsall after arriving in the summer as a senior player

Aden Flint is 36 now but still excelling as an EFL defender. Over the summer he joined Walsall and hopes to play as many games as possible, and help the club overcome their heartache of missing out on promotion last season.

"I am not getting any younger. I want to keep playing as long as I can, play as many football games as I can and prolong my career. If I can add another promotion to that, it would be great. It is a good opportunity for me and I think it is a perfect fit at this stage of my career.

"I am trying to look after myself a little better than I did four, five, six years ago. I am doing the right things, eating the right foods and recovering the best I can. It is about managing myself as well, not doing too much when I am not training or playing. I like to be quite active with golf and padel, so I am just trying to rein myself in a little bit. I feel good at the minute and it is a good position for me to be in because I feel fit, given my age. I just need to stay injury-free and keep on top of it.

"At the age I am now, it is a little bit easier joining a new club. When I was younger I always had that nervousness and butterflies. I still get it now, but I know how it works. You have the banter to break the ice and start feeling part of it straight away. You do not want to be the loudest person in the room. I have been captain at Mansfield and Cardiff, which was a great honour, and it shows I have that attribute of being a leader.

"I think the lads have to use last year’s heartache as fuel to go one better. There is nothing worse than getting all the way to the final and losing. Hopefully I can use my experience to help them as much as possible."

Midweek EFL fixtures (All Tuesday night 7.45pm kick-off unless stated)

Every game is live on Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app, with free highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after full-time.

League One

AFC Wimbledon vs Cardiff

Huddersfield vs Doncaster

Luton vs Wigan

Mansfield vs Blackpool

Northampton vs Lincoln

Peterborough vs Barnsley

Plymouth vs Leyton Orient

Port Vale vs Stevenage

Stockport vs Bradford

Wycombe vs Exeter

Bolton vs Reading (Wed 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football))

League Two