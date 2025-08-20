Tottenham transfer news: Spurs consider including Richarlison in Eberechi Eze deal as club plots Yoane Wissa move

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to include Richarlison in a deal for Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze.

That would in turn free up striker space to try and sign Yoane Wissa, who played under Thomas Frank at Brentford.

Wissa still wants to join Newcastle United, who had a second bid of £35m plus add-ons turned down for him on Wednesday afternoon.

Frank is keen on signing Wissa but can only do so if he loses a striker. Richarlison favours staying at Tottenham.

Tottenham remain in talks with Palace over a deal for Eze.

On Monday, Sky Sports News reported that Crystal Palace want to line up a replacement for Eze before they consider selling him to Tottenham.

Among Palace's targets for a new No 10 is Club Brugge forward Christos Tzolis and Leicester's Bilal El Khannouss.

After Sunday's goalless draw at Chelsea, Oliver Glasner confirmed Eze's release clause has expired, putting Palace in a strong position. The 27-year-old has two years left on his contract at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles boss also confirmed that both Eze and Liverpool transfer target Marc Guehi will start in Thursday's Conference League play-off against Fredrikstad despite continued speculation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner confirms that Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi will start their Europa Conference League match against Fredrikstad on Thursday and says that as long as they are there, they remain committed to the club

"Many of you were surprised Marc and Ebs started and played almost the whole game [at Chelsea]," Glasner told the media at his pre-match press conference. "Most of you will be surprised that they will start again [on Thursday] because of all the rumours.

"But they are committed to the team, they have a contract here. They played a crucial part that we could be successful and they will play a crucial part as long as they are here.

"They are good, they are committed to the team. When one of the players will leave they want to leave as the guys who always gave 100 per cent for Crystal Palace. This is what they did since they signed many years ago and this is what we expect from them until the end of their contract, whenever this is."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi continue to train with Crystal Palace despite speculation linking them with moves away from the club

Richarlison starred for Spurs in their first Premier League game. He scored twice in a 3-0 win against Burnley, including an acrobatic volley in the second half.

Frank said of his striker after the game: "[Richarlison] deserves a lot of praise. I think he was very good against PSG. Today, he was exceptional. His work rate - he's driving the team - link-up play, hold-up play, dominating two finishes. I'm so happy on his behalf.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all angles of Richarlison's acrobatic finish in the match between Tottenham and Burnley

"Again, top job to build him [from the medical staff]. I think you know that he was not involved in the first friendly because we had to build him and that will continue.

"It's something we need to look for throughout the season. This is only the second game of the season. It's a long way home. But very positive today with him."

Spurs could provide deserved stage for Eze X-factor

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eberechi Eze has his free-kick against Chelsea disallowed after an on-field review, with referee Darren England explaining the decision

Analysis by Sky Sports' William Bitibiri:

"It feels like the perfect time for Eberechi Eze to make the move to Tottenham Hotspur. At 27 years old, the England forward will get the opportunity to bring his X-factor to the Champions League stage.

"Etched into Crystal Palace folklore for his efforts to win the club's first major trophy after last May's FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City, Eze now has the chance to become the marquee face of Thomas Frank's new era at Tottenham.

"With Spurs having recently broken their trophy duck with a Europa League win and Eze following up his FA Cup heroics by lifting the Community Shield this month, the ambition from both parties for more makes the transfer sensible.

"Able to play in a variety of attacking areas, in Eze Frank would find not only a perfect short-term interim for James Maddison, who suffered an ACL injury in pre-season, but someone who could lessen his creative burden if the pair play together.

"The left area of the pitch is where Eze thrives, drifting inside to cause opposition problems. Whether that be as an advanced attacking midfielder or on the left flank, under Oliver Glasner he thrived with that freedom and responsibility.

"Eze has dreams to represent England at the World Cup next summer and has Premier League title visions set in his mind too. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be the platform for him to realise those ambitions."

Image: 215 live premier league matches up from 128 this season on Sky Sports

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.