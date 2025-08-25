Brendan Rodgers: Celtic manager is Nottingham Forest's top target for when they search for a new manager - Paper Talk
Plus: Tottenham have held further talks over Man City's Savinho, with Galatasaray set to renew their interest in Ederson; Graham Potter's job at West Ham is safe for now; Crystal Palace want to sign Villarreal's Yeremino Pino to replace Eberechi Eze
Monday 25 August 2025 08:11, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Brendan Rodgers is Nottingham Forest's top target when they make their move for a new boss.
Steve Parish is keen on Spanish right-sided Villarreal forward Yeremy Pino, 22 as one of the Crystal Palace replacements for Eberechi Eze.
DAILY MIRROR
Graham Potter's job at West Ham is safe for now, but the ex-Brighton boss needs to improve results soon if he wants to remain in his role at the London Stadium.
THE GUARDIAN
Fenerbahce are in talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal to sell Dominik Livakovic to the Premier League club.
DAILY MAIL
Galatasaray are expected to renew contact with Manchester City on Monday for goalkeeper Ederson after the Brazilian was left on the bench for Saturday's defeat by Tottenham.
Tottenham held further talks with Manchester City on Saturday over a proposed deal for winger Savinho.
Tottenham have reportedly seen a £61m bid for highly-rated playmaker Nico Paz rejected as their frustrating summer in the transfer market drags on.
Manchester United have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Chelsea teenager Tyrique George in a swap deal involving Alejandro Garnacho.
THE ATHLETIC
Arsenal have agreed a deal for Shamrock Rovers midfielder Victor Ozhianvuna, in a transfer which is expected to constitute an Irish record.
THE INDEPDENDENT
Leeds have agreed an £8m fee with Leicester for full-back James Justin as Daniel Farke closes in on his 10th summer signing.
DAILY RECORD
Michel-Ange Balikwisha was given an emotional Antwerp send-off as the winger gets set to join Celtic in a £4.5m deal.
Feyenoord forward Calvin Stengs is next on the Celtic agenda having dropped out of the first-team picture since the summer arrival of Robin van Persie.
SCOTTISH SUN
Kasper Schmeichel has insisted Jamie Vardy would make ANY team better, as transfer speculation links the former Leicester hero with a move to Scotland.
THE SCOTSMAN
Celtic target Michel-Ange Balikwisha has bid an emotional farewell to Royal Antwerp supporters ahead of an imminent move to the Scottish champions.
