Jorgen Strand Larsen transfer news: Newcastle £55m bid rejected by Wolves

Wolves have rejected an improved second offer worth £55m from Newcastle for striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The bid was rejected on Tuesday night when the 25-year-old scored two late goals as Wolves beat West Ham 3-2 to reach the Carabao Cup third round, with Wolves manager Vitor Pereira admitting "every player has a price" in the post-match press conference.

Newcastle had an opening £50m offer turned down on Monday.

Newcastle's well-documented search for a Callum Wilson replacement has proved frustrating so far, with multiple bids also rejected for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

The Magpies are currently without Alexander Isak, who continues to make himself unavailable for selection due to interest from Liverpool, ahead of Monday's Deadline Day.

Wolves boss Pereira: Every player has a price

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira on the importance of keeping Jorgen Strand Larsen:

"If it's my decision, of course. Of course. Because he's a very important player.

"It's not only about the technical and tactical, it's about the character. He's a player with character. I can imagine his mind in this moment because he listens to a lot of things, reading a lot of things, and then he keeps the commitment.

"Until now, Jorgen is our player. We'll see what happens. I understand football. Football is football. Every player has a price, I believe. Even Messi or Cristiano. I understand football, but for me, he is very, very important for us. We'll see what happens."

Pereira added that there was no indication that Strand Larsen's mind was elsewhere and he had become distracted by the talk of a move to Newcastle. The Portuguese insists the player will not force a move but stopped short of saying he would stay.

"I know him. In the last seven or eight months that I'm with him. I know him very well. He will never, never force. But of course, we know football is football. He must be ready for everything. But I want to keep the best players and this kind of player with us, of course."

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season are on Sky Sports.