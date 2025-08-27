Liverpool a test of depth for Arsenal but Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke ease Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard worry

The last time Arsenal visited Anfield, for the 2-2 draw with Liverpool in May, Mikel Arteta only needed to glance over his shoulder for a reminder of their lack of depth.

In Kieran Tierney, Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Neto, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji and Jack Henry-Francis, six of the nine players seated on the Arsenal bench had played barely 1,000 minutes between them in the Premier League all season.

Five of the six have subsequently gone. Zinchenko may well follow before the transfer deadline. All, though, appeared regularly in Arsenal's matchday squads last term, making up the numbers as injury problems exposed a shallow pool of trusted options.

Three months on, the picture looks very different.

Injuries that would have previously had fans writing off their chances at Anfield - to Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz - no longer feel disastrous, such is the squad's transformation.

The investment has been comprehensive.

The £67.5m arrival of Eberechi Eze took Arsenal's spending to £267m this summer. Eze is their seventh signing of the window after Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres.

Arteta's squad has been strengthened in all departments. But it is in attack that they hope to feel the benefits at Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal may have to do without Saka, Havertz and Odegaard as well as long-term absentee Gabriel Jesus. But with Eze, Madueke and Gyokeres added to a pool of forwards that also includes Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and the emerging Max Dowman, they still have enviable options.

"They don't want to lose Havertz, they don't want to lose Saka, they don't want to lose Odegaard, but they have got better options behind them now," said Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

"That is what we need," added Arteta in his press conference after the 5-0 win over Leeds. "I think the other way is not realistic to survive at the level we want for 10 months. None of the other top teams in the league do it, so why are we going to be different?"

Their injuries throw up an early test of their increased depth, and their new signings are likely to play an important role in how they navigate it, with Gyokeres expected to lead the line at Anfield and Eze and Madueke providing new options in support.

The pair have added creativity, flair and ball-carrying ability, among other qualities. But they were signed for their versatility too. Madueke has already been used on both flanks by Arteta. Eze is of course comfortable centrally as well as out wide.

Image: Eze demonstrated his versatility at Crystal Palace

Eze's minutes were split between multiple positions at Crystal Palace but most of his best work came as a No 10. He therefore becomes an option to replace Odegaard, if he is unavailable, with Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice ensuring defensive cover.

Madueke could then take Saka's role on the right, which would allow some familiarity on the left. Martinelli was an unused substitute against Leeds but he tends to fare well against Liverpool, who have shown vulnerability on the break this season.

Image: Is this how Arsenal will line up against Liverpool?

Arsenal have made a clear effort to increase their threat in those situations. Gyokeres, Madueke and Eze all excel at attacking space on transitions. But the same can be said of Martinelli, a player once described as "a talent of the century" by Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazil international has scored four goals in his last six appearances against the Reds, including the header which sparked Arsenal's comeback in the 2-2 draw in May.

Martinelli was named player of the match for his display that day, making a season-high total of 41 off-the-ball runs as he repeatedly tried to exploit Liverpool's high line. But the cross for his goal was supplied by another player with a strong record against them.

Image: Gabriel Martinelli scored from a Leandro Trossard cross at Anfield last season

In fact, Trossard is one of only three opposition players, along with Andrey Arshavin and Peter Ndlovu, to have scored a hat-trick in a Premier League game at Anfield following his treble for former club Brighton in a 3-3 draw there in January 2022.

The Belgium international will also be pushing for inclusion having looked bright off the bench against Leeds but Eze has inflicted damage from the left flank at Anfield too, scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory for Crystal Palace in April 2024.

Arteta could opt to install Eze on that side and, if Odegaard is unavailable, use Nwaneri in midfield.

Image: Mikel Arteta could opt for Ethan Nwaneri in midfield and Eberechi Eze on the left

Nwaneri was predominantly used on the right flank last season, deputising for Saka during his injury absence. But his first-half introduction for Odegaard against Leeds hinted at where his future lies. He performed well, completing all 26 of his passes.

Repeating that feat in the cauldron of Anfield would be an altogether different challenge for Nwaneri but the 18-year-old provides his manager with another credible option.

Alternatively, Arteta could call on Mikel Merino, who scored Arsenal's equaliser from midfield on their last visit to Anfield and might be better-equipped to deal with the physical demands of the game.

Image: Gary Neville feels Mikel Arteta would select Mikel Merino over Ethan Nwaneri at Anfield

"I think he'll bring Merino in," added Neville. "What he'll do is he'll make it a lot stronger, a lot more physical. That's what I would do and I think that's what Arteta will do. He'll go with one of his more powerful players in there."

Arsenal's injuries are of course far from ideal regardless of who steps into the team. Saka, in particular, has been vitally important in recent seasons, as Arsenal's record with and without him shows.

Their Premier League win rate drops significantly when the 23-year-old doesn't start, their scoring rate even more so.

But Arsenal's summer business has been geared towards precisely this, towards easing that dependence on individuals. Madueke provides a proven, high-calibre alternative in Saka's position. There is now flexibility across the front line, as in defence and midfield.

It could be argued that, in Gyokeres and Eze, only two of Arsenal's seven signings provide obvious upgrades to Arteta's starting line-up. But their depth of quality is transformed from last season.

It will be evident in the players seated over Arteta's shoulder at Anfield on Sunday as well as those on the pitch in front of him.

