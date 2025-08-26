Liverpool growing in confidence on Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi deal while Bruno Fernandes is open to Man Utd exit next year - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool are growing in confidence that they could seal a sensational late deal for Marc Guehi, with the Reds planning a £150m late dash as they plot an Alexander Isak move.

Chelsea have yet to bring forward a plan to enable Raheem Sterling to leave the club as they also look to offload players.

Chelsea will now consider sanctioning a loan move for Nicolas Jackson ahead of next week's transfer deadline - if the striker's suitors are willing to commit to purchasing him in any deal.

DAILY MAIL

Bruno Fernandes will be open to leaving Manchester United at the end of the season after so far rejecting strong interest from Saudi Arabia this summer.

Napoli are emerging as surprise suitors for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Arsenal have four more players - Piero Hincapie, Jon Martin, Arnau Martinez and Oscar Gloukh - on their transfer wishlist.

Real Betis are increasingly confident of finding an agreement with Manchester United over a loan for Antony.

THE SUN

Manchester United star Antony is so desperate to leave Old Trafford he has quit his mansion and is living in an airport hotel.

THE GUARDIAN

John Textor has registered his interest in Sheffield Wednesday with the owner, Dejphon Chansiri, and is poised for talks over a potential takeover of the troubled Championship club.

Leicester City Women have sacked Amandine Miquel as their manager, a week and a half before the Women's Super League begins.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Alexander Isak remains adamant he wants to leave Newcastle United despite the intervention of chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan who is keen to broker a deal to keep the striker at the club.

THE TIMES

Newcastle's pursuit of two new strikers is key to Alexander Isak's Newcastle future. A £130million offer may also tempt them to sell.

SCOTTISH SUN

Swansea City are eyeing a move for Celtic striker Adam Idah.

Celtic have launched a bid to sign Tunisia international winger Sebastian Tounekti.

Former Rangers ace Ryan Jack is being lined up for a return to Scottish football with Dundee.

