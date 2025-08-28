Kai Havertz injury: Arsenal forward undergoes knee surgery but Gunners hopeful on German forward's recovery time
Kai Havertz has undergone surgery on a knee injury sustained in the opening week of the Premier League season; the Arsenal forward is expected to be out for weeks, rather than months; watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports' Super Sunday this weekend, kick-off 4.30pm
Thursday 28 August 2025 21:00, UK
Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has undergone surgery for his knee injury.
The Gunners confirmed that Havertz underwent "a successful minor surgical procedure" on Thursday.
However, Sky Sports News understands it is not a long-term absence. Arsenal are hopeful that Havertz will miss weeks, and not several months.
Havertz picked up the injury in the opening week of the Premier League season, having only just returned from a hamstring problem that kept him out between February and May of this year.
The forward was not named in Germany's squad for September's World Cup qualifiers.
Arsenal's injury list is already significant, with Bukayo Saka set to be out for three to four weeks after damaging his left hamstring in the 5-0 win over Leeds.
Martin Odegaard suffered a shoulder injury in that game, meanwhile, but the extent of the Arsenal captain's injury is not yet known.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will address Arsenal's injury news during his press conference on Friday afternoon, ahead of the Gunners' huge Premier League game away at Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, .
Arteta is also expected to give injury updates on Ben White and Christian Norgaard - who missed the win over Leeds - and Gabriel Jesus, who posted footage of himself on social media back on the grass after his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in January.
A huge run for Arsenal: their next seven fixtures
August 31: Liverpool (A), Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Spotrs
September 13: Nottingham Forest (H), Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm
September 16-18: First Champions League fixture
September 21: Manchester City (H), Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
September 28: Newcastle (A), Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
October 4: West Ham (H), Premier League, kick-off 3pm
October 18: Fulham (A), Premier League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
