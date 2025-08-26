Ruben Amorim set for showdown talks with Manchester United hierarchy next week - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Ruben Amorim will hold showdown talks with the Manchester United hierarchy following Saturday's must-win game against Burnley.

Crystal Palace are preparing for life without Marc Guehi by scouring the transfer market for replacements for their captain.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ruben Amorim is expected to hold talks on his Manchester United future during the international break after publicly doubting his ability to stop the club falling into a full-blown crisis.

Tottenham Hotspur are close to agreeing a deal with RB Leipzig for Xavi Simons after racing to try to minimise the threat of Chelsea hijacking their move.

THE GUARDIAN

Ruben Amorim's tactics and man-management are being questioned by some in the Manchester United dressing room and there is a feeling at the club that the head coach may resign unless results pick up.

Chelsea have made a move for the Angel City winger Alyssa Thompson, with the Women's Super League club hoping to reach a deal before the transfer window closes next Thursday.

West Ham are in advanced talks over selling a stake in their women's team to an American private equity fund dedicated to investing in women's sport.

THE SUN

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been handed a £300,000 tax bill, just months after losing a court battle with HMRC which was chasing him for an unpaid sum.

THE TIMES

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim retains the backing of the club's board who are determined to stick by him.

Spurs have offered RB Leipzig £60m for Xavi Simons as a move to Chelsea has stalled.

Arsenal's move for Piero Hincapie is moving closer and the discussion with Bayer Leverkusen is over an initial loan deal.

DAILY RECORD

Hammarby winger Sebastian Tounekti admits he is delighted to see Celtic make a second bid for him this summer.

A Celtic swoop for free agent Jamie Vardy appears to be off the table.

SCOTTISH SUN

Shayden Morris flew home ahead of Aberdeen's crunch Europa League tie with FCSB after the Dons accepted a bid from Luton Town for the winger.

Hibernian could hand Lyndon Dykes a return to the Premiership ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

