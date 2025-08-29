Europa League and Conference League draws: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Celtic, Rangers, Crystal Palace and Aberdeen discover opponents

Aston Villa will face trips to Feyenoord and Fenerbahce in their Europa League draw, while Nottingham Forest will face Nuno Espirito Santo's former side Porto in their league-phase campaign.

Villa's eight opponents also include RB Salzburg, Swiss duo Young Boys and Basel, as well as Serie A side Bologna.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo could face a reunion with former side Porto, while a home game against Malmo is a re-run of the 1979 European Cup final, which the Garibaldi won under Brian Clough.

Forest will also face Real Betis, Portuguese club Braga and Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

Celtic and Rangers will both welcome Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma to Glasgow during the league-phase campaign. Both Scottish Premiership sides will also face Braga and Sturm Graz as they aim to qualify for the knockout stages.

Who will the British clubs face?

Aston Villa: RB Salzburg (H), Feyenoord (A), Maccabi Tel Aviv (H), Fenerbahce (A), Young Boys (H), Basel (A), Bologna (H), Go Ahead Eagles (A).

Nottingham Forest: Porto (H), Real Betis (A), Ferencvaros (H), Braga (A), FC Midtjylland (H), Sturm Graz (A), Malmo (H), Utrecht (A).

Rangers: Roma (H), Porto (A), Braga (H), Ferencvaros (A), Ludogorets (H), Sturm Graz (A), Genk (H), Brann (A).

Celtic: Roma (H), Feyenoord (A), Braga (H), Red Star Belgrade (A), Sturm Graz (H), FC Midtjylland (A), Utrecht (H), Bologna (A).

Europa League fixture dates

League phase

Matchday 1: 24 & 25 September 2025

Matchday 2: 2 October 2025

Matchday 3: 23 October 2025

Matchday 4: 6 November 2025

Matchday 5: 27 November 2025

Matchday 6: 11 December 2025

Matchday 7: 22 January 2026

Matchday 8: 29 January 2026

Knockout stage

Knockout-phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026

Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026

Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026

Final: 20 May 2026 (Istanbul)

Conference League

Crystal Palace were paired against French side Strasbourg in their Conference League draw - after the French side played a big role in knocking the Eagles out of the Europa League.

Strasbourg failed to win on the final day of the Ligue 1 season, which then allowed Lyon to qualify for the Europa League.

Palace were then demoted to the Conference League due to John Textor's relationship with both Palace and Lyon, which breached UEFA's multi-club ownership rules.

Oliver Glasner's side will also host Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, KuPS Kuopio of Finland and AEK Larnaca at Selhurst Park. Eagles fans can prepare for trips to Dynamo Kyiv and Irish side Shelbourne alongside the visit to Liam Rosenior's Strasbourg.

The French side will also face Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, who were also given their six Conference League opponents on Friday.

The Dons will also host Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Noah of Armenia at Pittodrie. They will also visit Sparta Prague, AEK Athens and AEK Larnaca.

Who will the British clubs face?

Crystal Palace: AZ Alkmaar (H), Dynamo Kyiv (A), KuPS Kuopio (H), Strasbourg (A), AEK Larnaca (H), Shelbourne (A).

Aberdeen: Shakhtar Donetsk (H), Sparta Prague (A), Strasbourg (H), AEK Athens (A), FC Noah (H), AEK Larnaca (A).

Conference League fixture dates

Matchday 1: 2 October 2025

Matchday 2: 23 October 2025

Matchday 3: 6 November 2025

Matchday 4: 27 November 2025

Matchday 5: 11 December 2025

Matchday 6: 18 December 2025

Knockout stage

Knockout-phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026

Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026

Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026

Final: 27 May 2026 (Leipzig)