Bukayo Saka's hamstring injuries a big concern, says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has admitted Bukayo Saka's hamstring injuries are a big concern as Arsenal prepare to face champions Liverpool without their talisman on Super Sunday.

Saka, who missed a three-month period of last season due to an injury to his right hamstring, was forced off after feeling something in his left hamstring during Arsenal's 5-0 win over Leeds.

The 23-year-old has avoided the need for surgery on this occasion, with the injury not as bad as first feared, but he will play no part at Anfield and has also been omitted from the England squad.

"Bukayo is doing better but he is out for a few weeks unfortunately," said Arteta at his press conference on Friday.

Liverpool

Arsenal Sunday 31st August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"No surgery. It's not as bad as the previous one. Obviously it's very unfortunate to pick it up but it's on the other side.

"It's an action that requires full power from him. He felt something, so he will be out for a couple of weeks.

"Let's see how he evolves in the next few days and weeks, repeat the scan and see where he's at."

Asked if Saka's second hamstring injury in under a year was a big concern, Arteta said: "Yes it is a big one, especially when we talk about a sprinter, a player who gets into that zone very often, who needs that burst, that change of pace to be threatening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Leeds

"We will learn again why it happened and make him stronger, but unfortunately injuries are part of your career.

"He hasn't had that many, with the amount of games he has played, but it's something we want to eradicate."

Saka was not the only player forced off against Leeds, with captain Martin Odegaard having to be withdrawn after landing awkwardly on his shoulder.

Odegaard has, though, been called up for Norway's upcoming games and Arteta said he is pushing hard to be fit against Liverpool.

Image: Martin Odegaard was replaced by Ethan Nwaneri against Leeds

"We don't know yet. He hasn't trained yet and if he does it will be tomorrow. Let's see.

"He is doing everything he can. We are doing everything we can to make him available. But we have to wait and see tomorrow.

"There is an injury there but hopefully, if everything goes well, he can cope with it."

One player who will definitely join Saka on the sidelines against Liverpool is Kai Havertz, who has had to undergo surgery to fix a knee injury which the club hope will only keep him out for weeks rather than months.

Image: Kai Havertz is set to spend a period injured on the sidelines

"Very unfortunate, very sad for him," said Arteta. "I think he did tremendously well to recover from the previous one. He had never had an injury before.

"And then this happens. But it's part of football. We need to live with that. Obviously we lose another big player for many, many weeks but [surgery] was the right thing to do.

"The doctors advised it and he was very convinced at the end that it was the quickest and best way to resolve the issue."

Arteta: Eze has special aura

Arsenal's injuries open the door for new signing Eberechi Eze to make his debut at Anfield.

The forward was unveiled at the Emirates Stadium ahead of the game against Leeds and has already made a positive impression on Arteta in training.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta talks about Eberechi Eze's introduction to the club and responds to speculation over the midfielder starting against Liverpool

"Really impressed with him. I heard a lot of things about him, I spoke to a lot of people about him. Really bright, a very special energy and a special aura around him.

"He's already gathering a lot of information, the things we want to see on the pitch, but especially [we have to] make sure he has the freedom and capacity to express his quality, which is the reason why we brought him here."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on The Pursuit podcast with Kelly Cates, Eberechi Eze speaks about his challenging start to his footballing career after he was rejected by multiple academies, including his new club Arsenal.

Asked what specific qualities he will add to his team, Arteta said: "First of all his energy. When you are next to him, you are comfortable. He has got a big smile, he asks you the right questions.

"And then his flow with the ball, the ability to pick passes, to drive past people effortlessly, and just understand the timing of things. Very impressive."

Arteta eyeing 'convincing' Anfield win

Arsenal will head to Anfield on Sunday aiming for a first Premier League win at the ground since 2012 and Arteta has challenged his players to seize their chance to make a statement about their title credentials.

"They are the champions for a reason, because they deserved to be champions," he said of Liverpool.

"They were the better team last season, the most consistent one, the one that found ways to win in many different ways.

"We want to be that team this year and we need to go to Anfield with that spirit and that conviction.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of their mouth-watering clash on Super Sunday, take a look at the best goals scored from Liverpool versus Arsenal over the years in the Premier League

"You want to continue building the momentum we are in right now. Going to those grounds, against this kind of opposition, is what you want. Coming from those big games winning in a really convincing way, that's the objective.

"The favourite is always the one that won in the previous year. Someone has to come and take that crown away from them, and that's what we, the rest, are going to try to do.

"We have already started with the first two games in the Premier League, and that's the aim, be better than them."

Arsenal will be without long-term absentee Gabriel Jesus in addition to Saka and Havertz, while Christian Norgaard and Ben White are being monitored along with Odegaard.