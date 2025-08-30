Nicolas Jackson determined to push through Bayern Munich loan despite Chelsea pulling plug - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Nicolas Jackson is determined to complete his Bayern Munich transfer despite Chelsea telling the striker to fly home.

Manchester United players believe the solution to their goalkeeping problem is 39-year-old third-choice Tom Heaton.

Teenage star Harrison Armstrong could be going out on loan just for a few months as Everton agonise over his next step.

FA Cup hero Dean Henderson is set to be rewarded with a pay rise at Crystal Palace.

EXPRESS

Manchester United chiefs remain concerned that Ruben Amorim may quit his job despite watching his side snatch a crucial victory over Burnley courtesy of skipper Bruno Fernandes' stoppage-time penalty.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has said he understands the anger of the club's fans after they directed a derogatory chant at Alexander Isak, who is keen to move to Liverpool.

THE TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa are looking at a potential move for Osasuna and Cameroon centre-back Enzo Boyomo.

Nicolas Jackson does not want to return to Chelsea, despite the club trying to cancel his loan move to Bayern Munich and insisting he must fly back to England.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets has advised Fermin Lopez to stay at the club despite interest from Chelsea.

THE ATHLETIC

Leeds United retain an interest in Leicester City attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss after their move for Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte collapsed.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers will continue to splash the cash on attacking reinforcements by sealing an £8m move for Everton frontman Youssef Chermiti.

Hamza Igamane grabbed his first two goals for Lille on his debut, just one day after signing for the Ligue 1 side from Gers.

