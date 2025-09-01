Harvey Elliott transfer news: Aston Villa in advanced talks to sign Liverpool midfielder on loan with obligation to buy
Aston Villa are in advanced talks to sign Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott on loan with an obligation to buy; the package being discussed between the two clubs is worth £35m; Elliott is awaiting permission to travel to for his medical
Monday 1 September 2025 13:12, UK
Aston Villa are in advanced talks with Liverpool over the signing of Harvey Elliott on loan with an obligation to buy.
Sky Sports News understands there is a verbal agreement between the clubs and Elliott is awaiting permission to travel for his medical.
The package being discussed is worth £35m for the 22-year-old.
The imminent arrival of Alexander Isak at Liverpool has opened up a potential departure for Elliott. The England U21 international has made just one appearance for the Reds in the opening three games of the Premier League season, a one minute outing off the bench against Newcastle.
Villa confirm Lindelof signing
Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof on a free transfer.
Lindelof was without a club after leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract in June.
The Sweden international, who has been capped 71 times by his country, made 26 appearances for United across all competitions last season.
Villa agree deal to sign Sancho
Aston Villa have agreed a loan deal with Manchester United for forward Jadon Sancho.
It is understood that Villa will pay a loan fee and 80 per cent of the player's wages during his time at Villa Park.
Sancho has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, with United having the option to extend for a further 12 months.
The 25-year-old, who was signed by United for £73m from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, spent last season on loan at Chelsea, but returned to United after the west London club paid a £5m penalty to get out of their obligation to buy the player.
Chelsea held talks to renegotiate Sancho's salary to fit in with their wage structure but could not come to an agreement.
