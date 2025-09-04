Second man arrested on suspicion of malicious communications over online abuse of England defender Jess Carter during Euro 2025; Carter spoke out about the scale of the abuse received during the tournament in Switzerland

Jess Carter: Second man arrested in relation to online abuse of England defender during Euro 2025

A second man has been arrested by police investigating online racist abuse sent to England defender Jess Carter during the Women's Euros.

Derbyshire Constabulary arrested a 30-year-old man from Ripley on suspicion of malicious communications in relation to the abuse towards Carter.

The man has been released on bail.

It followed the arrest of a 59-year-old man from Great Harwood by Lancashire Police on August 28, also on suspicion of malicious communication in relation to some of the messages.

Both arrests stem from an investigation launched in July by the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) and social media companies.

Cheshire Constabulary Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chief Council (NPCC) lead for football policing, said: "Nobody should be subjected to such disgusting abuse, and we want to make it clear that racist abuse of this nature will not be tolerated.

"Everyone is responsible for what they do and say, and we want to ensure offenders cannot hide behind a social media profile to post vile comments."

Sergeant Gemma Thursfield from Derbyshire Constabulary said: "Abuse online is no different to being in person and people need to be clear that the posts they make, or messages they send, on social media are just the same as making them in person.

"The impact on Jess, and other victims of this crime, are clear to see and we will work with our partners in law enforcement to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice."

Carter revealed in July she had been the target of "a lot of abuse" during the tournament.

Carter told ITV News last month that the psychological impact of the abuse she suffered made her feel "scared" when England head coach Sarina Wiegman told her she had been selected to play in the Euro final, which England won on penalties against Spain to retain the title.

"That's the first time I've ever been scared; too scared to play," she said.

"I think it was a mixture of such a big game but then on top of that, [I was] scared of whatever abuse might come with it, whether it's football-based or whether it was going to be the racial abuse that was going to come with it because I did something wrong.

"[The abuse] makes you feel really small. It makes you feel like you're not important, that you're not valuable.

"It makes you second guess everything that you do - it's not a nice place to be. It doesn't make me feel confident going back onto the pitch. My family was so devastated by it as well and so sad."