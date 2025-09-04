Harry Maguire, Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir transfer targets with Saudi Arabia and Turkey windows still open - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Ruben Amorim is considering taking his Manchester United players on a series of in-season bonding trips - to take advantage of their limited schedule.

Harry Maguire is a target for two Saudi Arabian clubs.

The Manchester United careers of either Andre Onana or Altay Bayindir could be over this month with the club open to transfer offers from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Arsenal have received a late bid for Leandro Trossard three days after the summer transfer window slammed shut in the UK, reports suggest.

DAILY MIRROR

Harry Maguire and Casemiro are among the stars currently set to leave Manchester United for nothing next summer, with club chiefs due to make calls over their respective futures.

Matheus Cunha claimed he'll "be back soon" after hobbling off during Manchester United's win over Burnley on Saturday with his injury sparking major concerns for Ruben Amorim.

Neymar has reportedly bagged an eye-watering payday after being left millions by a man who has passed away. A billionaire is said to have left him £846m in his will.

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag cost Bayer Leverkusen a huge €100,000 (£86,000) for each day he was in charge of the club, it has been claimed.

DAILY MAIL

Erik ten Hag reportedly didn't get on with anyone - even his own staff - ahead of his brutal sacking as Bayer Leverkusen coach last week.

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has admitted he snubbed Newcastle United in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge because he 'missed London' during his two years in Brighton.

Cody Gakpo has revealed it took about a year to agree a new Liverpool contract amid interest from Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window.

THE GUARDIAN

The long-awaited restructure of the County Championship could be delayed by another 12 months after a crucial meeting of club chairs broke up on Wednesday without resolution.

The Hundred franchises are in dispute over new rules for signing players next season amid moves from some of the new investors to break up the Oval Invincibles all-conquering men's squad, who won the competition for the third successive year on Sunday.

THE TELEGRAPH

Daniel Levy has dramatically stepped down from his role as Tottenham Hotspur chairman in a move that was set in motion at the beginning of the year with ENIC prioritising sustained sporting success.

The Independent Football Regulator (IFR) could force Dejphon Chansiri out of Sheffield Wednesday within weeks.

Fernando Alonso says short attention spans are a "problem of society and kids" today, adding that F1's plan to reduce the length of races to appeal to the younger generation would have an adverse effect on the sport.

World Boxing has been plunged into a fresh gender-eligibility row after female fighters from France and other countries were barred from entering its inaugural World Championships.

THE ATHLETIC

Streameast - the world's largest illegal sports streaming platform - has been shut down after a year-long investigation, according to a leading United States-based anti-piracy organisation.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich star Mark van Bommel claims he was sounded out about the possibility of replacing Philippe Clement at Rangers.

