Enzo Fernandez making runs like Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, Mohammed Kudus impressing for Spurs - The Radar

Fernandez channelling Lampard?

Enzo Fernandez rarely misses a game for club or country but his suspension from Argentina's fixtures against Venezuela and Ecuador gave him some time off during the international break. It could prove precious given the demands of his role at Chelsea. He showed signs of fatigue during their 2-0 win over Fulham.

The 24-year-old shoulders a heavy workload in terms of the running he is asked to get through as well as the volume of minutes he plays. Premier League tracking data since the start of last season shows he covers more ground than any other Chelsea player.

It is a consequence of a positional change last term, when he was pushed further forward and asked to contribute at both ends of the pitch. His box-to-box industry has helped maintain balance in Chelsea's midfield. It has also become an offensive weapon.

Fernandez is Chelsea's top scorer and top assister since January with a combined 18 goal involvements. One of his most recent, the close-range strike in Chelsea's 5-1 thrashing of West Ham, highlighted a key attribute he has brought to his new role.

Image: Enzo Fernandez has made more cross option runs than any other player

The goal, dispatched from Estevao's cut-back, came from one of 22 runs making Fernandez an option for a cross this season.

Image: Estevao (1) accelerates towards the box as Fernandez (2) begins his run

Image: As Estevao (1) enters the box, Fernandez (2) runs into the gap in West Ham's defence

Image: Estevao (1) crosses for Fernandez (2) to finish from close range

No other Premier League player has made more than 15 such runs in the opening three games of the campaign, with Fernandez's new team-mate Joao Pedro next in the rankings. The numbers highlight a talent for arriving in the box at the right time in the style of another player who wore Chelsea's No 8 shirt in Frank Lampard.

Fernandez almost scored a second goal in similar style against West Ham, when, early in the second half at the London Stadium, he blazed a shot over from 12 yards out having accelerated away from James Ward-Prowse to latch onto Pedro Neto's square pass.

Image: Fernandez (2) runs beyond Ward-Prowse as Neto (1) prepares to cross

Image: Fernandez (2) meets Neto's (1) cut-back with space to shoot

Fernandez has a long way to go to reach the heights of Lampard, of course. But his late runs into the box, like those of the Chelsea legend, are made more difficult to defend against by the fact they often start from as far away from goal as the halfway line.

They require intelligence as well as athleticism.

In the example below, during Chelsea's win over Fulham, Fernandez anticipates Estevao's first-time flick to release Joao Pedro on the right, beginning his sprint towards goal before it even happens and bursting beyond Fulham's midfield line untracked to take up a dangerous position for the subsequent cross.

Image: When Estevao (1) flicks the ball to Joao Pedro (2), Fernandez is already starting his run (3)

Image: Joao Pedro (1) prepares to cross as Fernandez (2) continues his run into the box

Image: Joao Pedro (1) sends his cross towards Fernandez (1), who is in between two defenders

The trigger for Fernandez's runs is usually one of Chelsea's wingers receiving the ball in a wide position, as in the example below against Crystal Palace, when Fernandez darts towards the centre of the box as Estevao runs onto a through-ball near the left-hand touchline.

Image: When Estevao (1) receives the ball on the left, Fernandez (1) bursts into the box

The cross never came on that occasion, with Estevao instead checking back onto his right foot, but Fernandez makes his runs knowing they will not always be found and they are not unique to this season. Last term, he ranked behind only Raul Jimenez and Dominic Solanke in the Premier League for cross option runs.

They have become an established feature of his game, in other words, helping to vindicate Enzo Maresca's decision to give him more attacking licence as opponents struggle to get to grips with it.

Stability helping Kudus thrive

While Chelsea increasingly look to Fernandez for attacking inspiration, their London rivals Spurs have two new outlets in Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons. The latter could make his debut for the club live on Sky Sports against West Ham on Saturday; the former has already shown what he can bring.

Image: Mohammed Kudus has impressed since his £55m move from West Ham

Kudus can expect a hot reception at the London Stadium having become the first player to move between the two clubs since Scott Parker in 2011 but he returns to his former club having made a bright start for Spurs, who paid £55m for his signature.

At a time of upheaval off the pitch with the departure of Daniel Levy as chairman, Kudus has benefitted from some stability on it, playing exclusively on the right flank in his first three appearances having been used in a dizzying array of roles by West Ham last term.

Image: Mohammed Kudus has played exclusively on the right for Spurs so far

Kudus felt his form suffered as a result of the changes to his position under Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter at West Ham. But following a strong pre-season with Spurs, he has already become a key part of the side's attack, adding a new dimension with his one-on-one ability and creativity on their right flank.

The 25-year-old has attempted more dribbles than anyone else in the Premier League so far this season. There were two assists in the 3-0 win over Burnley and he also ranks top among Spurs players for chances created, expected assists and fouls won.

Image: Mohammed Kudus ranks highly in a number of attacking metrics

Spurs hope Simons will help share the creative load. But Kudus is also benefitting from working with a manager in Thomas Frank and technical director in Johan Lange who have built up a detailed knowledge of his game since his time in Denmark with Nordsjaelland.

"We have known him for many, many years," said Lange in a recent interview with the Spurs website. "We knew this player has all the attributes to be a fantastic offensive player in the Premier League. We have already seen him having a great impact in the team, so let's just cross our fingers this will continue."

Are Everton the new entertainers?

Kudus is not the only in-form attacker facing his former side this weekend. Elsewhere on Saturday, Jack Grealish comes up against boyhood club Aston Villa having contributed four assists in Everton's back-to-back victories over Wolves and Brighton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Everton's 3-2 win over Wolves

He appears to have rediscovered the form that set him apart at Aston Villa but the Manchester City loanee is just one part of a style transformation taking place under David Moyes.

With Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tyler Dibling also added to an attack which already features the maverick brilliance of Iliman Ndiaye, Everton suddenly have an abundance of attacking flair.

It characterised their displays against Brighton and Wolves, both of which featured slick team goals involving all three of Grealish, Dewsbury-Hall and Ndiaye, and it can be seen in the numbers too.

Image: Everton's attack has been transformed by their new signings

Everton are scoring more goals, attempting more dribbles and making more final third passes this season. They have gone from making the fewest through-balls in the division to the third most.

It all adds up to a level of attacking threat far beyond last season's. It promises plenty of entertainment in the campaign ahead too.

Player Radar: Who else to keep an eye on

Marcus Tavernier was mostly used as a winger in his first three seasons at Bournemouth but continues to shine in central midfield having been moved by Andoni Iraola at the end of last term. Will his good form continue against Brighton on Saturday?

