Jack Grealish transfer news: Everton hopeful of 'bargain' permanent deal for Manchester City loanee - Paper Talk

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Everton are hopeful they can sign Jack Grealish on a bargain deal at the end of the season if he maintains his excellent start on Merseyside.

Police from across the UK have been ordered to London amid the threat of serious disorder at two rival marches taking place on the same day as five Premier League matches in the capital.

THE GUARDIAN

Erling Haaland has described ­Manchester City's start to the season as "not good enough" and described Sunday's derby as a "perfect" opportunity to start turning things around.

A former England cricketer is being investigated by police over an allegation of sexual assault and claims two women had their drinks spiked at a London pub co-owned by a group of current and former sport stars.

Doping in track and field has been thrust back into the spotlight on the eve of the World Athletics Championships after the US sprint star Erriyon Knighton was banned for four years and the Ethiopian Diribe Welteji was declared ineligible to run in Tokyo because of a case still being adjudicated.

The head of Japanese athletics broke down in tears on Friday as she promised that hosting the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo would help erase the negative memories of the "Covid Olympics" in 2021.

THE TIMES

There is growing nervousness among football agents that some could face disciplinary action or have their names made public after the announcement of 74 FA charges against Chelsea.

THE SUN

Former Premier League goalkeeper Russell Hoult has been diagnosed with two terminal illnesses and is now receiving palliative care.

Football legend and 'King of the Jungle' Harry Redknapp has vowed to help make speedway great again.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona's Nou Camp homecoming has once again been put back after the club moved their latest match to a 6,000-seater stadium.

SCOTTISH SUN

Nico Raskin will remain in Scotland when Rangers take on Hearts tomorrow afternoon - even if he won't feature in the game.

