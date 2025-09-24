Tottenham takeover bid worth £4.5bn launched by US consortium - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

A US consortium has launched a £4.5bn takeover bid for Tottenham, with plans for a big transfer spend in January and naming rights for the club's stadium.

Image: Tottenham could be subject to a takeover

Manchester United are close to signing another goalkeeper - England U16 international Charlie Hardy from Derby County.

Rio Ngumoha's Liverpool contract will see the 17-year-old earn £52,000 per year - a quadruple increase on what he was on before.

Huddersfield Town have taken complete ownership of their stadium.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool have issued 1,114 lifetime bans to supporters and closed 45,000 fake accounts in their latest crack down on ticket touting.

FIFA has confirmed Clutch, Zayu, and Maple as the mascots for the 2026 men's World Cup, with a bald eagle, a jaguar, and a moose representing the three co-hosting nations: The United States, Canada, and Mexico.

TELEGRAPH

Graham Potter retains the backing of senior players at West Ham, who believe he can turn the team's form around.

SCOTTISH SUN

Nico Raskin's grandad has revealed the Rangers midfielder was 'disappointed' when his summer exit fell through.

