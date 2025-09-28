Arsenal set to offer Bukayo Saka bumper pay deal with new contract - Paper Talk
Plus: Jurgen Klopp is linked with Saudi Pro League job; South Africa are deducted World Cup qualifying points; Mikel Arteta calls on RAF pilots to help his Arsenal players
Monday 29 September 2025 23:46, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
DAILY MIRROR
Arsenal are ready to put Bukayo Saka in the top pay league as they step up efforts to tie him down to a new deal.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed Federico Chiesa will miss the Reds' Champions League meeting with Galatasaray due to a "niggle".
DAILY MAIL
Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted Newcastle are 'idiots' for paying a £65 million fee to sign Nick Woltemade in the summer transfer window.
Mikel Arteta has revealed plans to enlist the help of RAF fighter pilots to improve communication at Arsenal in his latest wacky ploy.
THE SUN
Jurgen Klopp has emerged as the leading contender to replace Laurent Blanc at Al Ittihad.
Valencia's match with Real Oviedo has been postponed after Spain was hit by more horror floods.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
The Premier League is facing pressure from clubs over rising running costs - with legal battles alone now close to £100m over two years.
THE ATHLETIC
FIFA has deducted three points from South Africa and annulled their World Cup qualifying victory over Lesotho after an investigation found they fielded an ineligible player in the fixture.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke will undergo surgery to fix his ankle problem, head coach Thomas Frank said on Monday.
THE GUARDIAN
UEFA is expected to avoid trying to block Israel from World Cup qualifying as the European governing body considers measures against the country's football association.
SCOTTISH SUN
Steven Fletcher says representing Scotland is one of the greatest honours of his career after announcing his retirement from football.
