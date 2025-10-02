Paul Merson's warning for Man Utd over Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner: 'He's not the right fit for United'

Paul Merson says Oliver Glasner would not be able turn down Man Utd if they came calling, but warned the Crystal Palace boss is not the right fit for Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim is once again under pressure at Man Utd after defeat to Brentford at the weekend, but Sky Sports News understands the Portuguese boss retains the backing of United's minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is desperate to give his first managerial appointment a full season to prove himself.

That has not stopped the speculation and Palace boss Glasner is one of the bookies' favourite to be the next boss at Old Trafford if the job becomes available.

Glasner led the Eagles to FA Cup glory last season and followed that by lifting the Community Shield at the start of this campaign. Palace are also on an incredible 18-game unbeaten run, which continued with their last-gasp league win over Liverpool at the weekend, as Glasner continues to impress.

However, Sky Sports' Merson had a word of warning for Glasner over the United job as he discussed the incredible achievements of Crystal Palace under the Austrian boss.

Read on for the Magic Man's thoughts in full.

Merse's concerns over Glasner's link to Man Utd

Oliver Glasner has been incredible at Crystal Palace.

What a job he's done there - it's unbelievable really.

He's a brilliant manager. He doesn't get too up and doesn't get too down. It's very impressive. He's put a team together and they are all very comfortable in their positions. Everyone knows their job in the team. He has the players for the system and that's huge.

Let's say Ruben Amorim was manager at Palace now, he'd half have a chance of being a success. Palace have the players to play three at the back. They have the attributes in their squad to play in that system.

For me, that's why I'd be concerned about Glasner going to Man Utd. He's a three-at-the-back man and it is being proven that it is a system that just doesn't fit the players at Man Utd.

Glasner is not a good fit for Man Utd.

Of course, I'm sure he'd be adaptable, and he's proven with how he handles the players, but the system he uses is just all wrong for United. Amorim can tell you that.

Glasner: The system must fit the players Oliver Glasner on his preferred system and how player profiles shape his formation:



"It must fit the players.



"There is too much discussion about the system. The system is not important. Habits are important, the patterns and how you want your players "to behave on the pitch. That is much more important.



"In my career I have played every single system. got promoted in Austria with a 4-4-2, then we switched to a 3-4-3. In Wolfsburg, we reached the Champions League with a 4-2-3-1. In Frankfurt, they played with three at the back before and it fit the squad.



"I always look at what system might suit the players we have best.



"My favourite system is 4-4-2 but do we have the right players for this?



"We are talking much more about our habits than the system. The system is very fluid.



"It's important the players know what we want to do and this is what decides about being successful or not."

'No rush for Glasner but he'll struggle to turn United down'

There's no rush for Glasner. I think he's alright where he is, at the moment. However, he will have a problem if Man Utd come calling.

It's been proven over the years that people can't turn down United.

Even though what is going on at the club is not great, the name is still one of the biggest clubs in the world. How do you turn that down? You don't.

If Oliver Glasner did choose to leave Crystal Palace at some stage, I don't think anyone could moan. He's given so much to Palace. What he has given them is beyond a dream.

How many times does the Man Utd job come along in a lifetime? Just ask Ruben Amorim. He wanted to wait to join in the summer but moved straight away because you might not get the chance again.

Any manager going to United would know they have their work cut out, but they would still not turn down the opportunity.

It might never come again.

'Palace's run has been extraordinary'

Image: Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring Crystal Palace's winner against Liverpool

Crystal Palace have had an extraordinary run under Glasner.

Looking back at their 18 games unbeaten, I'm struggling to remember a game where they were lucky or holding on.

They got a last-minute winner on Saturday against Liverpool but they weren't in any danger of losing the game.

It's just been an incredible run for a really solid team.

They are just a really good team.

They play three at the back and have really hard-working wing backs. They have good defenders and a good goalkeeper. The midfield players can pass the ball and protect the back three. There's a centre forward in Jean-Philippe Mateta, who I have said many times could have done a job for Man Utd. He's an absolute handful and he leads the line brilliantly.

They have had a long line of dangerous wingers, some who have now been sold on, but they continue performing.

It's phenomenal.

Merse on Palace's expectations: 'Just enjoy the ride'

Image: Oliver Glasner has led Crystal Palace on an 18-game unbeaten run

This is no disrespect to Palace but if Arsenal go 18 games unbeaten, they win the league.

That's how good this run has been.

I don't know how far they can go and to be honest, it doesn't matter. Palace are in the here and now and everyone associated with the club can enjoy the ride.

Why wouldn't they? It will come to an end at some point, of course it will, but they just have to keep it going for as long as they possibly can and see where it takes them.

Image: Tyrick Mitchell and Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrate victory at London Stadium

I was at Arsenal and at a club like that you have to win. If you don't go on an 18-game unbeaten run, questions are asked. Questions are asked after just one defeat or even a draw. At Palace, the pressure is not the same and that's why I think they shouldn't get to far ahead. Enjoy now and enjoy what has been and may continue to be a phenomenal run.

However, I think the target for Palace is still to finish in the top half.

The Premier League is ruthless. You cannot get too far ahead of yourself, otherwise it could come back to bite you. They also have to cope with the European football workload, which is not easy.

The one real positive for them is that no-one wants to play them. They are a handful for any team in the league, as they proved against Liverpool.

