Ruben Amorim could be sacked if Manchester United lose to Sunderland in Premier League - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE TELEGRAPH

Ruben Amorim could be sacked if Manchester United lose to Sunderland on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou is fighting for his Nottingham Forest future and facing a potentially pivotal game at Newcastle United on Sunday.

England are in talks with Sale Sharks to bring highly rated Byron McGuigan on board in time for the autumn internationals.

The R360 rebel breakaway league has been dealt a major blow after the world rugby players' union refused to endorse the competition or any contracts offered to its members.

DAILY MAIL

The mood among the Manchester United hierarchy has changed since the defeat at Brentford last weekend, and a number of players have lost faith in Ruben Amorim's ability to turn the season around.

Crystal Palace are showing interest in highly rated AZ Alkmaar prospect Kees Smit.

Eddie Howe has revealed he would "love" to have Elliot Anderson back at Newcastle, labelling the midfielder a "precious" talent.

Christian Horner has been in touch with "pretty much" every team since he was sacked by Red Bull in July, according to Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said he does not suffer from the fear of losing his job and insisted his system is not the problem in a defiant press conference ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Sunderland.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United's resolve to keep Bruno Fernandes is set to be tested in January's transfer window.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa's preference was always to stay at Anfield this season despite interest in the 27-year-old Italian from clubs in his homeland.

THE I

Incoming Newcastle director of football Ross Wilson will be tasked with reviewing the club's summer transfer business when he begins the role at St James' Park.

THE INDEPENDENT

PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague will apologise to Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica after the European team were subjected to abuse at the Ryder Cup that "crossed the line".

Adidas has unveiled its official match ball for next summer's World Cup and claimed the Trionda's new technology will enable faster offside decisions and help identify handball offences.

