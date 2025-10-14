Millie Bright retires from international football: Sarina Wiegman says she wanted England defender involved in 2027 Women's World Cup cycle

Sarina Wiegman says she wanted Millie Bright involved in the upcoming cycle for the 2027 Women's World Cup after the defender announced her international retirement.

The Chelsea centre-back revealed on Monday that she would no longer play for the Lionesses, having previously withdrawn from squad selection for Euro 2025 in the summer.

Bright earned 88 caps for England, captaining the side in Leah Williamson's absence to the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

The Lionesses will begin their qualification for the next edition of the tournament - being held in Brazil - in 2026, with Wiegman revealing she had hoped to include Bright in the campaign.

"Of course I wanted that," she said. "She's still a very good player so I want her in the squad, but I totally respect and understand the decision she's made.

"She had been thinking about it very thoroughly and when a player makes a decision like this when you've had such an incredible career internationally, then it's not appropriate to have that conversation [to try and convince her to stay].

"I just respect it and it must've been really hard to make this decision."

Wiegman also revealed the two had spoken after England's victorious Euro 2025 campaign where Bright told her that she would be retiring.

"At the back of the Euros, we had a conversation," she added. "The competition [WSL] had started already and Millie told me she was going to retire from international football.

"It wasn't immediately after the final. You have to take some time with these things and it's a very hard decision.

"We had a very good conversation. She's been huge for us, for me, for the team on and off the pitch. Even before I came in, she's been a great personality and a leader.

"I'm really grateful that I've been a little part of her journey and grateful she has been part of my team because she's had a massive influence."

The timing of Bright's retirement though came ahead of another England squad announcement.

In the summer, Mary Earps retired five weeks before Euro 2025, with Fran Kirby doing the same shortly before the final squad was revealed.

When asked if it was becoming a worrying trend for England, Wiegman replied: "I don't see it as a trend. It says how the game goes.

"It's a natural process that young players come in and other players that are older and at other stages of their lives make the decision to retire. Sometimes I tell players they won't be selected anymore and then they retire.

"I think that's a natural process and now we've had a couple [of retirements]. These players have also had tremendous careers with huge highs and it's time to move on for them."

More questions than answers on Bright retirement

Analysis from Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui:

It's fair to say there are more questions than answers about Mille Bright's England retirement.

Sarina Wiegman admits she wanted the 32-year-old to be available up to the next World Cup in 2027 but could she really be guaranteed to be a starter?

Bright insisted last week she was available if wanted by England. A few days later, she's announced her international days are over.

Wiegman wouldn't go into detail about the nature of the conversations or the timeframe of them, adding to the intrigue.

England proved they can win without the Chelsea captain and now they have Katie Reid added to a stacked centre-back corps.

But will England miss Bright's experience, determination and ability when they take on the world's best?