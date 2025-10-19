Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Liverpool host Manchester United in a huge Premier League clash on Sunday October 19, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool have lost top spot in the Premier League table after losing their last two league games to Crystal Palace and Chelsea before the international break.

In fact, Arne Slot's side enter this fixture on a three-game losing run having also lost to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Man Utd eased a little of the pressure on head coach Ruben Amorim with a 2-0 win against Sunderland last time out but entered the weekend 10th in the Premier League on 10 points.

United have not won away from home in the league since beating relegated Leicester in the middle of March.

Last season, Liverpool and Man Utd drew 2-2 at Anfield while Slot's side won 3-0 at Old Trafford.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United?

Liverpool vs Manchester United in the Premier League takes place on Sunday October 19 at Anfield. Kick-off is 4.30pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 4pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

Highlights: Watch free Premier League highlights shortly after full-time

Liverpool vs Manchester United odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

The markets haven't quite woken up to just how sharp Amad Diallo has looked recently, nor how well he's linking up with Bryan Mbeumo, who's become his perfect foil in United's new-look attack.

There's a real chemistry brewing here.

Amad and Mbeumo might not have been the attacking duo many expected to define this United side, but their movement and understanding has been electric and could just be the catalyst for Ruben Amorim.

At 9/2 to score with Sky Bet, the value's there on Amad.

And against a Liverpool side that's been anything but watertight down their left flank, this looks the perfect storm for the United hotshot to make a big statement.

Liverpool will, as always, dominate territory and possession but that only increases the space Amad can exploit on the counter. Pair that with his on-field connection with Mbeumo and United have the tools to create more problems for Liverpool, who do look short at 4/7 with Sky Bet for maximum points.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

Liverpool vs Manchester United team news

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate should be fit to feature.

Goalkeeper Alisson remains sidelined with a hamstring problem so Giorgi Mamardashvili will continue in goal.

Slot also insisted British-record signing Alexander Isak's season starts now, with the striker fully up to speed having missed pre-season amid his lengthy transfer saga.

Manchester United could be without defender Noussair Mazraoui for Sunday's match. The full-back, who is often used at wing-back in big games, has not played since United's win over Chelsea at Old Trafford on September 20 due to injury.

United quartet Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, Casemiro and Matheus Cunha were absent from training on Thursday after being given an extra day off following the international break.

Lisandro Martinez is nearing a return from a serious knee injury but this game comes too soon for him.